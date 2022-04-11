Football
AFC Champions League LIVE - Mumbai City FC v/s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Mumbai City FC's clash against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya at the AFC Champions League.
Mumbai City FC started their first-ever AFC Champions League campaign suffering a 0-3 loss against Saudi Arabia's Al Shabab. Can Des Buckingham's side make amends against the Iraqi club Al-Quwa Al-jawiya today?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 11 April 2022 5:26 PM GMT
9' - Lalchenpa to the rescue
A rather poor back pass from Rahul Bheke and Lalchenpa had to run forward for his life to save that. Takes down the Air Force club striker in the process and is lucky that the opponents are not awarded a penalty.
- 11 April 2022 5:19 PM GMT
2' - Freekick for Mumbai
Early freekick for Mumbai City FC just outside the D on the right flank. Shot taken calmly but Air Force club's Mustafa Mohammed is down in the box. Some quick treatment and we are good to go.
- 11 April 2022 5:07 PM GMT
STANDINGS
This is what the Group B looks like at the moment. Each team will play 6 games in total with the table-toppers going through to the next round.
- 11 April 2022 4:42 PM GMT
Mumbai City FC Starting 11
One change for the Islanders in the first 11 as Diego Mauricio comes in for Cassio Gabriel.
- 11 April 2022 4:39 PM GMT
Welcomeeeee!
Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League debut did not have a great start as they fell to a 0-3 defeat against Al Shabab. Can Mourtada Fall and co better their show from three days back?
Stay tuned!