AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa vs Persepolis FC - Preview, LIVE streaming, Predicted Lineup, When and where to watch

Ferrando later confirmed that his side were playing with a few injuries while we also now know that Princeton Rebello had just returned after missing the first two games due to Covid. As a result, one would imagine there to be a few changes tomorrow night. The punt on Adil Khan in midfield failed terribly in the previous game and it will be interesting to see if Goa once again go with five recognized defenders in an effort to curb Persepolis' attack. For the visitors though, a victory tomorrow would secure their place in the next stage of the competition, something that Goa have to avoid if they have similar aspirations.

Barely three days after a disappointing end to their 17-match unbeaten run at the hands of Persepolis, FC Goa get ready to take on the Iranian giants once again in the AFC Champions League on Friday. Although the Gaurs took the lead last time out through captain Edu Bedia, the runners-up from last season's competition came back strongly and put two past Dheeraj in quick succession. That proved to be too much for Juan Ferrando's boys as they visibly lacked energy to push on for that equaliser in the second half.

"I dedicate my goal to Indian football." 👏🏻 Edu reflects on the importance of the opening goal, the team morale, the performance so far, and much more in the post-match interview. 🗣️





Where and when does Persepolis vs FC Goa start?

The match starts at 10:30 on Friday night at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

How can you watch the Persepolis vs FC Goa match live?

The game will be telecast on Star Sports 3 while livestreaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch all the action from the match on our LIVE Blog. Link will be updated here.

FC Goa Predicted XI

A few changes are in the offing. Ishan Pandita might get a look-in back into the side along with Alexander Jesuraj who was fantastic in the first two games. Devendra Murgaonkar has been used as a super-sub till now but the youngster would feel he has done enough to warrant a start. At the other end of the pitch, it remains to be seen if Ferrando goes with the same defence and midfield or if the likes of Aiban Dohling and Amarjit Singh Kiyam get a start.