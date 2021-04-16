Football
AFC Champions League 2021: FC Goa vs Al Wahda FC - Preview, LIVE streaming, Predicted Lineup, When and where to watch
Here's the preview and everything else that you need to know about FC Goa's AFC Champions League clash against Al Wahda.
Match Preview
Juan Ferrando's FC Goa gave a good account of themselves in the opening game of this season's AFC Champions League but it only gets more difficult from here. The Gaurs fought valiantly for a point against Qatar's Al-Rayyan but questions have since been asked about their attacking intent, or lack thereof. Ishan Pandita and co. would therefore be looking forward to putting the record straight in tomorrow's match against Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda. However, it isn't going to be a bed of roses for sure.
The Arab club, who are currently placed 8th in their domestic league table with 3 matches to go, lost their first group game 1-0 against Persepolis FC and will be looking for their first points against Goa. They are known to be a physical team and their head coach Henk ten Cate has been associated with European giants like Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United.
Here's all you need to know about the all-important clash --
Where and when does FC Goa vs Al Wahda start?
The match kicks off at 8 pm on Saturday at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.
How can you watch the FC Goa vs Al Wahda match live?
The game will be telecast on Star Sports 3 while livestreaming will be available on Disnep+ Hotstar. You can also catch all the action from the match on our LIVE Blog. Link will be updated here.
FC Goa Predicted XI
Ferrando is not expected to make too many changes in an eleven that held its own against Al-Rayyan, especially the defensive unit. However, he might look to sharpen up a bit in attack and go with Devendra Murgaonkar, the Goan forward, instead of Alexander Jesuraj. Although Jesuraj did quite well in the first match, Murgaonkar's pace might provide Goa with more of an outlet in attack.
FC Goa Squad
Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem
Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Adil Khan
Midfielders: Edu Bedia (Spain), Glan Martins, Princeton Rebello, Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Romeo Fernandes
Forwards: Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita