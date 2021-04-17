Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC Champions League 2021 - FC Goa vs Al Wahda FC LIVE: Live Blog, Commentary, Score, Result, Updates and Reactions

Here's your one-stop shop for all the action from the AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Al Wahda FC later tonight.

FC Goa Al Wahda AFC Champions League Live Blog Score Updates
X

The FC Goa team (Source: ISL)

By

Sayan Chatterjee

Updated: 2021-04-17T19:10:35+05:30

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa side will be buzzing after a gritty debut in the AFC Champions League against Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC. The Gaurs managed to hold their own against superior opponents on the day and came away with a point. Their next game is tonight, the 17th of April, against Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda FC and with most pundits opining that this is their best chance to bag all three points, the side will be raring to go.

Catch all the updates and action from the match on our LIVE Blog right here. Coverage begins at 8 pm when the teams kick off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Watch this space.

.

.

Live Updates

  • 17 April 2021 1:40 PM GMT

    One change for FC Goa

    Here's how the Gaurs lineup:

    Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita

    Subs:

    Naveen, Amarjit, Leander, Romeo, Saviour, Chothe, Redeem, Aiban, Adil, Devendra


  • 17 April 2021 1:34 PM GMT

    An hour to Kickoff

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Blog of the AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Al Wahda FC. Stay tuned for all the news and updates from the match right here with me Sayan. 

    Up Next: Team News

>Load More
AFC Champions League 2021 Indian Football FC Goa 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X