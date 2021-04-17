Football
AFC Champions League 2021 - FC Goa vs Al Wahda FC LIVE: Live Blog, Commentary, Score, Result, Updates and Reactions
Here's your one-stop shop for all the action from the AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Al Wahda FC later tonight.
Juan Ferrando's FC Goa side will be buzzing after a gritty debut in the AFC Champions League against Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC. The Gaurs managed to hold their own against superior opponents on the day and came away with a point. Their next game is tonight, the 17th of April, against Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda FC and with most pundits opining that this is their best chance to bag all three points, the side will be raring to go.
Catch all the updates and action from the match on our LIVE Blog right here. Coverage begins at 8 pm when the teams kick off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Watch this space.
Live Updates
- 17 April 2021 1:40 PM GMT
One change for FC Goa
Here's how the Gaurs lineup:
Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, James Donachie, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Ishan Pandita
Subs:
Naveen, Amarjit, Leander, Romeo, Saviour, Chothe, Redeem, Aiban, Adil, Devendra
- 17 April 2021 1:34 PM GMT
An hour to Kickoff
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Blog of the AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Al Wahda FC. Stay tuned for all the news and updates from the match right here with me Sayan.
Up Next: Team News