AFC Champions League 2021 - FC Goa vs Al Wahda FC LIVE: Live Blog, Commentary, Score, Result, Updates and Reactions

Juan Ferrando's FC Goa side will be buzzing after a gritty debut in the AFC Champions League against Qatar's Al-Rayyan SC. The Gaurs managed to hold their own against superior opponents on the day and came away with a point. Their next game is tonight, the 17th of April, against Abu Dhabi-based Al Wahda FC and with most pundits opining that this is their best chance to bag all three points, the side will be raring to go.

Catch all the updates and action from the match on our LIVE Blog right here. Coverage begins at 8 pm when the teams kick off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Watch this space.

.

.