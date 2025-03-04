AFC Challenge League: East Bengal face off FC Arkadang in quarters – Preview

The Indian Super League out-fit East Bengal FC will take on Turkmenistan's FC Arkadang in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

It will be a home clash for the Red and Gold Brigade up first in the knockout clash and they will expect a packed crowd to back them at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The reverse fixture will be played on March 12, 2025 later this month.

East Bengal, who are in the middle of a below par season in the Indian Super League, will start as the favourites against FC Arkadang.

The Indian club had won their last group match against Lebanon's Nejmeh SC 3-2 to qualify for the knockouts in November last year.

Nejmeh, having won their previous two matches, were the table toppers heading into the contest but were shocked by a spirited East Bengal.

East Bengal had taken an early 2-0 lead in the match to leave Nejmeh reeling. The Lebanese drew level before the half-time break.

East Bengal, however, found a winner as Diamantakos scored from the spot in the 77th minute. They topped the Group A with this win and advanced to the quarter-finals.

East Bengal had seven points in three group stage matches with two wins and a draw.

FC Arkadang, meanwhile, were the Group B topper with six points, which included two wins and a loss.

When to Watch?

East Bengal will take on FC Arkadang in the first leg of quarter-finals on 5 March, 2025 at 7 pm IST.

Where to Watch?

The clash between East Bengal and FC Arkadang is expected to be streamed LIVE on Fancode.



