AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Bangladesh – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India start their 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers final round matches with a clash against Bangladesh at the home turf in Shillong.
Veteran Sunil Chhetri will be back in action for a second time since his retirement u-turn after the friendly match against Maldives last week. Sandesh Jhingan will have the captain's armband for India.
As for Bangladesh, there's a lot of hype around Hamza Choudhury. The Leicester City star will feature for them, bolstering their midfield. Can he inspire a lower ranked Bangladesh to a win over their neighbours?
- 25 March 2025 1:50 PM GMT
17' - Bangladesh posing tough questions
Bangladesh have looked extremely good so far. Led by Choudhury in the midfield, they have been on constant attack. The moves have been clinical, though they have not converted. Posing some tough questions to the Indian defence currently are Bangladesh.
IND 0-0 BAN
- 25 March 2025 1:46 PM GMT
11' - Subashish Bose with a goal line clearance
Its a corner for Bangladesh and Hamza Choudhury launches it in. Vishal Kaith collects it safely and rushes to the top of the box to launch a counter.
He tries to kick the ball away but instead hits a Bangladesh player and the ball lands back into the box. They try to pounce and push the ball in but Subashish Bose comes heroically for India to make a goal line clearance of sorts.
That's the second blunder from Kaith just 11 minutes into the match. He is not having the best of debuts. Manolo, surely, won't be happy.
IND 0-0 BAN
- 25 March 2025 1:42 PM GMT
9' - A good cross from Bangladesh
A good cross from the right flank into the box from Bangladesh and India do not have enough bodies to defend. The ball finds Emon at the top of the box.
The Bangladesh forward does get a header in but its not directed well.
IND 0-0 BAN
- 25 March 2025 1:39 PM GMT
6' - Farukh Choudhary looking good
Farukh Choudhary, drafted in after the injury to Brandon, is looking lively in the midfield for India. A couple of good touches and passes already from the youngster.
IND 0-0 BAN
- 25 March 2025 1:34 PM GMT
1' - India almost make a mess
Bangladesh start with the possession and the ball is already inside the penalty box. Vishal Kaith comes in to clear it at the baseline on the left and just ends up kicking the ball to a Bangladesh forward.
The entire box is empty. The net is empty. But thankfully for India, the shot hits the side of the net.
India hang on. But this is not a good sign, is it?
- 25 March 2025 1:28 PM GMT
Time for the national anthems
Visitors Bangladesh first, followed by host India's Jana Gana Mana...
- 25 March 2025 1:23 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri is a busy man
Sunil Chhetri is a busy man even before the start. He signs the jerseys of the young player escorts inside the tunnel. The kids jumping in joy.
- 25 March 2025 1:20 PM GMT
"Big game today," says Manolo Marquez
"Mood was good from the first day. When you win games it is easier [to maintain a good environment] but everyone knows it was just a friendly game and the big game is today," says Indian coach Manolo Marquez ahead of the match.
- 25 March 2025 1:17 PM GMT
INDIA STARTING LINE UP
Sunil Chhetri starts for India as he did against Maldives. Sandesh Jhingan is the captain.
- 25 March 2025 1:14 PM GMT
The pre-match warmups
India are in the midst of the pre-match warm ups.