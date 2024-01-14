AFC Asian Cup 2023: Points Table, Group Stage, Standings

Indian men's football team is featuring in the AFC Asian Cup making it a consecutive appearance in the premier continental tournament for the Blue Tigers.

The Indian team is clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group.

A total of 24 teams are divided into six groups and the top two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stage along with four best third-placed teams.

After losing the first game 0-2 against Australia, India will have a tough task on its hands to defeat Uzbekistan and Syria to stay alive in the tournament.

Points for win: 3

Points for draw: 1

Asian Cup 2023 Points Table: Group B

S.No. Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Australia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2 Syria 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Uzbekistan 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 India 0 0 0 1 -2 0







