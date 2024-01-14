Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
AFC Asian Cup 2023: Points Table, Group Stage, Standings
Here is the latest updated points table and standings of the group stage of AFC Asian Cup 2023.
Indian men's football team is featuring in the AFC Asian Cup making it a consecutive appearance in the premier continental tournament for the Blue Tigers.
The Indian team is clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group.
A total of 24 teams are divided into six groups and the top two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stage along with four best third-placed teams.
After losing the first game 0-2 against Australia, India will have a tough task on its hands to defeat Uzbekistan and Syria to stay alive in the tournament.
Points for win: 3
Points for draw: 1
Asian Cup 2023 Points Table: Group B
|S.No.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Syria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|India
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|0
Next Story