Football

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Points Table, Group Stage, Standings

Here is the latest updated points table and standings of the group stage of AFC Asian Cup 2023.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Jan 2024 7:42 AM GMT

Indian men's football team is featuring in the AFC Asian Cup making it a consecutive appearance in the premier continental tournament for the Blue Tigers.

The Indian team is clubbed with Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria in Group.

A total of 24 teams are divided into six groups and the top two teams from each group will progress to the knock-out stage along with four best third-placed teams.

After losing the first game 0-2 against Australia, India will have a tough task on its hands to defeat Uzbekistan and Syria to stay alive in the tournament.

Points for win: 3

Points for draw: 1

Asian Cup 2023 Points Table: Group B

S.No.TeamMatches PlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoal DifferencePoints
1Australia110023
2Syria101001
2Uzbekistan101001
4India0001-20



