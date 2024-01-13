AFC Asian Cup 2023: Where to watch, Live streaming info

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 marks the tournament's return after five years. Taking place in Qatar from January 12, the host, also the defending champion, aims to make an impact both on and off the field, following their successful organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The competition will feature 51 matches across nine stadiums, with the final set for February 10. Qatar, hosting for the third time (previously in 1988 and 2011), stepped in as the venue due to COVID-19-related circumstances, originally scheduled for China in 2023.

India's fixtures:



Australia vs. India- Saturday, January 13- (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 5 P.M. IST)

India vs. Uzbekistan- Thursday, January 18- (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 8 P.M. IST)

Syria vs. India- Tuesday, January 23- (Al Kho Stadiumr, 5 P.M. IST)

India squad:

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh.

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

Live Streaming info:

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on Sports18 Network. Additionally, live streaming of the tournament can be accessed through the JioCinema.