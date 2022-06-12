AFC Asian Cup: Key takeaways from India's clash against Afghanistan

A 90th-minute winner by super-sub Sahal Abdul Samad changed the fortunes for Igor Stimac's Indian football team against Afghanistan in their AFC Asian Cup encounter. Just when it looked like the Blue Tigers will be held to a goal-less draw, skipper Sunil Chhetri came to their rescue with a stunning freekick in the 86th minute, but that was neutralised shortly after by Zubayr Amiri in the 88th minute.

However, Sahal Samad's screamer from a sublime low pass by Ashique Kuruniyan two minutes later took the Afghani's by storm as India cruised to their second consecutive victory.



Here, we take a look at some pivotal takeaways from the highly contested clash.

A goal made in Kerala

The winning goal scored by the Kerala duo of Ashique Kuruniyan and Sahal Abdul Samad was the highlight of the evening. While Ashique had a whole ninety minutes to himself, Sahal produced the most imminent impact in only seven minutes.

Ashique had a wonderful evening and totally justified the coach's decision of playing him as a winger. The Bengaluru FC man swiftly combined with Akash Mishra on the left keeping the flank active as the duo kept on hurling attacks at the opponents.

Ashique created a lot of scoring chances for the team while earning the free-kick for Chhetri's goal. He also came really close to scoring a long ranger in the second half, however, his best moment was the low-lying cross he whipped for Sahal which the latter slotted past with ease.

Although Sahal Abdul Samad had only seven minutes to him against Afghanistan, he turned up big where he was needed the most. The poise and the calm that Sahal showed while taking the shot showcased a lot of talent and character.

The defensive stoutness of the team remains intact

Igor Stimac has always been really heavy on the defense. However, with players like Anwar Ali, and Roshan Singh joining the squad alongside Sandesh Jhingan, the defense has been strengthened even more.

Jhingan bringing his experience and game-reading abilities, deprived Afghanistan of any easy chances of scoring while Anwar Ali remained confident throughout as he cleared the balls away at some of the most crucial areas. Ali, who is a ball-playing center-back, came really close to scoring through a dead ball situation but his header went a little over.

As for Roshan Singh, the young defender made some important advances forward although none of them were converted. Roshan alongside Jeakson Singh, who was later replaced by Glan Martins played a key role in the transitions for the team as they held the Afghan forwards out for 88 minutes before they found the net. With a stout and alert defense, custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a comparatively easy job, with his biggest test coming in the 73rd minute when he denied Zubayr.

Pale midfield and conversion rate

Although Indian attack might be termed as stale, it is just the lack of finishing and low conversion rates from the forwards that has been depriving the Blue Tigers from broadening their goal difference. While players like Akash Mishra and Ashique Kuruniyan have brought in the much needed agility while attacking, their poor finishing skills has left the Indian fans wanting more. Though they registered a fair number of shots, they could find the net only twice.

Liston Colaco, playing right behind Sunil Chhetri in an unusual attacking midfielder position, did not get enough to make his usual runs and evidently fell short in making any highly impactful movement. Starting with Jeakson and Suresh, in the midfield, both of whom have a defensive affinity, stripped India of any proper feeder.

However the introduction of Brandon Fernandes in the second half brought in a much needed energy. Fernandes played a pivotal role in the supply line while coming really close to scoring. In the right flank, Manvir Singh who had seemingly hit a rough patch, was hardly involved in the attack but added a huge physical advantage against the Afghans. He did whip up a beautiful cross for Sunil Chhetri later in the second half, which the talisman failed to convert.



India will attempt for one more win in their ultimate game against Hong Kong, who currently sit atop the group D table with a better goal difference than the Blue Tigers.

