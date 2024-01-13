Football
AFC Asian Cup LIVE: India 0-0 Australia HT- Updates, Scores, Blog
The Blue Tigers are taking on the Socceroos in the group stage of AFC Asian Cup 2023. Get all the LIVE updates here.
The Blue Tigers kick off their Asian Cup journey with a game against Australia today at 5 PM. India are in the group B along with Australia, India, Syria, and Uzbekistan.
Twenty-four teams are grouped into six sets of four nations each. The top two teams from each group progress, joined by the four highest-ranked third-placed teams. The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on Sports18 Network. Additionally, live streaming of the tournament can be accessed through the Jio Cinema.
Stay tuned for LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2024 1:15 PM GMT
81' Gurpreet denies Metcalfe!
Australia earns a free-kick from a favorable position. Metcalfe steps up to take it, but Gurpreet showcases a strong presence, punching the ball away to maintain India's defensive resolve.
- 13 Jan 2024 1:07 PM GMT
72' GOAL!
Australia secures a second goal in the 72nd minute, and it's Jordan Bos, the substitute, making an immediate impact with his first touch of the game. A challenging situation for the Blue Tigers as the Aussies extend their lead.
- 13 Jan 2024 1:01 PM GMT
67' Offside!
Manvir initiates a promising counter, but the flag is raised, signaling an offside. The Blue Tigers showing intent on the attack, despite the earlier setback.
- 13 Jan 2024 12:46 PM GMT
49' GOAL!
India concedes in the 49th minute, and it's a regrettable error as Gurpreet makes a mistake. The ball slips from him to Jackson Irvine, who capitalizes on the opportunity, putting it past Gurpreet. A challenging moment for the Blue Tigers.
- 13 Jan 2024 12:39 PM GMT
Second half begins!
The second half kicks off! Anticipation builds as both teams return to the pitch.
Let's see what unfolds in the next 45 minutes of this thrilling encounter.
- 13 Jan 2024 12:23 PM GMT
Half time!
Half-time arrives, and the Blue Tigers have successfully held the mighty Aussies at bay in the first half. A commendable defensive performance by India. Exciting second half awaits!
- 13 Jan 2024 12:15 PM GMT
43' Sandesh Jhingan injured!
Sandesh Jhingan appears to have sustained a head injury, but he shows remarkable resilience, returning to the field with a bandage on his head. The Blue Tigers' defender demonstrating determination and commitment.
- 13 Jan 2024 12:08 PM GMT
36' Freekick!
Australia earns a dangerous free-kick from the edge of the box. Manvir rises with a crucial header to clear the threat. The Blue Tigers showing resilience in defending set-piece situations.
- 13 Jan 2024 12:01 PM GMT
30' Good clearance from Tangiri!
Aussies secure another corner following a Tangiri clearance, but India's defense stands strong, clearing the danger to safety. The Blue Tigers maintaining resilience in the defensive third.