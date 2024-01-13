AFC Asian Cup LIVE: India 0-0 Australia HT- Updates, Scores, Blog

The Blue Tigers kick off their Asian Cup journey with a game against Australia today at 5 PM. India are in the group B along with Australia, India, Syria, and Uzbekistan.

Twenty-four teams are grouped into six sets of four nations each. The top two teams from each group progress, joined by the four highest-ranked third-placed teams. The AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on Sports18 Network. Additionally, live streaming of the tournament can be accessed through the Jio Cinema.

