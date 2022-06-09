AFC Asian Cup: 5 takeaways from India vs Cambodia clash

A brace from talismanic forward and Captain Sunil Chettri in either half ensured India a 2-0 win against Cambodia in the opening match of the Blue Tigers in the Group D encounter of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal from an awarded spot-kick after Liston Colaco was fouled by Cambodia defender Kok Boris in the fourteenth minute. The second goal from the Captain came about in the stroke of an hour when he headed in a sublime cross from Brandon Fernandes. With the game ending the woes of losses for the Blue Tigers along with a lot of positives, we here at The Bridge identified some of the important takes from the highly knit encounter.

1. Sunil Chhetri continues to be the saviour: The 37-year-old forward turned up big for his side as he scored two important goals despite the attacking troubles of the team. Although India had 23 shots, they could register only two goals. The lack of other forwards making it to the score-sheet for India despite continuous efforts from the likes of Colaco, Ashique, and Sahal has been identified by head coach Igor Stimac who thinks that teams need to learn working in Sunil Chhetri's absence. The brace increased Sunil Chhetri's international goals to 82.



2. Manvir Singh's attacking woes continue: Manvir Singh started his international career on an absolute high, but however with time his scoring prowess has come to a halt. The game against Cambodia was no different either. Manvir was hardly involved in the game, with mistimed crosses and runs. Most of the attack was coming from the left as well with Manvir making a lot of back passes. Chhetri who was leading the front line looked a little dissatisfied with the ATK Mohun Bagan forward. Manvir was later subbed off at halftime following his performance.

3. Midfield lacks forward movement and creativity: The lack of physicality in India's midfield has been a huge matter of problem for India. Along with that, the Indian midfield lacks the creativity of the feeder that can create chances for the forward to slot in. Although Brandon Fernandes had a very impactful game against Cambodia, that it all bows down to a single player is a matter of concern. Sahal Abdul Samad failing to replicate his club form in the club jersey has affected the midfield in a great way. However, Suresh Singh seemed to be a good prospect with his way of supporting Brandon in making forward runs for the team.



4. Lack of cohesion in the front three: Although India had a combined 23 shots on the goal, lack of coordination among the front three along with the lack of finishing deprived India of more goals that would have helped in broadening the goal difference. Mistimed passes from Manvir Singh, and Liston Colaco taking shots that would have better chances at being in the net if passed to Chhetri or Manvir was a frustrating affair to watch. With the right flank being very little operative, converting all the chances from the left was a little bit of a problem for players upfront.

5. Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali shines: Anwar Ali was a treat to watch as he paired beautifully with an experienced Sandesh Jinghan in defending. Although players like Sieng Chanthea and Keo Sokpheng tried to suppress him, he stood stout to the test. On the other hand, Akash Mishra had his first start for the senior team in a competitive game and kept up with the livid expectations from him. Mishra paired well with Ashique Kuruniyan and Anirudh Thapa in making the left flank eventful. Although on the other side Roshan Singh Naorem was not as agile as Mishra, he still maintained a good partnership with Anwar and Jhingan that allowed players like Mishra to make forward runs.



Despite the attacking woes for the team, the proportionate mixture of youngsters and veterans worked really well for Igor Stimac. However, the forwards desperately need to work better on finishing, ensuring that they can turn this Asian dream into reality.