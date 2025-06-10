Football
AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers - LIVE: India seek victory in Hong Kong
The Group C encounter will take place at the newly inaugurated Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on Tuesday.
The Indian men's football team, after an underwhelming performance last week against Thailand, will now get a chance to redeem themselves when they take on Hong Kong in a Group C fixture of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Round 3 Qualifiers at the Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday.
India is ranked 127th while the hosts Hong Kong are 153rd on the FIFA rankings.
Both teams come into this fixture with one point apiece. While India were held by Bangladesh, Hong Kong drew Singapore in their respective previous rounds.
With this background, this game on Tuesday is crucial from a qualification standpoint for both sides.
For more on the head-to-head record and the high stakes of the game, read our review.
Live action starts 5.30pm IST.
Catch all the live action right here, as it happens...
Live Updates
- 10 Jun 2025 1:44 PM GMT
83' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
Wave after wave of Indian attacks now.
Chettri with a chance in front of goal, his shot is deflected wide.
An Indian header off a corner flies above the cross bar.
India is getting closer with every passing minute, but a goal continues to elude them.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:41 PM GMT
80' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
Chettri on the edge of the Hong Kong box.
He receives the ball, holds the defense and sends Liston on the run with a through ball.
Liston with his left boot, shoots wide.
What a chance!!
- 10 Jun 2025 1:38 PM GMT
78' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
Free kick for India and Liston tries to do a Ronaldo and fails miserably...he skies it well over the cross bar.
And the local fans cheer in delight!!
That was a rather embarrassing effort from Liston.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:34 PM GMT
73' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
Anwal Ali employs a high-boot in a defensive play.
He goes down, as does a Hong Kong player.
The hosts demand a red card...the referees consults with the linesman.
No card for Ali.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:31 PM GMT
70' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
20' of regulation time left in this game.
Chhangte from the right flank twists and turns to get to the edge of the Hong Kong box and lets fly and long ranger to the far corner.
The Hong Kong keeper parries the ball away.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:26 PM GMT
64' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
Hong Kong on the offensive now.
Rodrigues, for the hosts, picks up a missed defensive Indian pass and from the edge of the Indian box, lets fly a long ranger.
Vishal gets finger tips to the ball to help it over the crossbar.
India heave a sigh of relief!!
- 10 Jun 2025 1:24 PM GMT
63' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
Chhetri leading the offense for India now and employing a high press.
He's looking to draw an error, but there's isn't one coming from the hosts.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:20 PM GMT
60' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
A corner for India and the intent is to find Chhetri at the near post.
The Hong Kong defense is equal to the task and quick to clear.
There's a spring in the step of the Indians, with Chhetri on the pitch now.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:16 PM GMT
56' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
There is a small group of Indian fans in the stands.
They're doing their best and ring in a loud cheer as Sunil Chhetri makes his way into the middle to replace Kuruniyan.
- 10 Jun 2025 1:12 PM GMT
54' | HKG 0 - 0 IND
India look a bit more composed in these opening minutes of the 2nd half.
The passing and ball rotation has improved a tad bit, but only a tad bit that is.
The movement and penetration into the final third is still woefully missing.