AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers - LIVE: India seek victory in Hong Kong

The Indian men's football team, after an underwhelming performance last week against Thailand, will now get a chance to redeem themselves when they take on Hong Kong in a Group C fixture of AFC Asian Cup 2027 Round 3 Qualifiers at the Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday.

India is ranked 127th while the hosts Hong Kong are 153rd on the FIFA rankings.

Both teams come into this fixture with one point apiece. While India were held by Bangladesh, Hong Kong drew Singapore in their respective previous rounds.

With this background, this game on Tuesday is crucial from a qualification standpoint for both sides.

Live action starts 5.30pm IST.

