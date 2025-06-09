India eye first win in must-win clash against Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian men’s football team will be hunting for their first win in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Round 3 Qualifiers as they lock horns with hosts Hong Kong in a high-stakes Group C encounter at the newly inaugurated Kai Tak Stadium on Tuesday.

With all 50,000 tickets sold out, the stage is set for a record-breaking attendance in Hong Kong football history.

The clash also marks the first-ever football match at the Kai Tak Stadium, part of the massive Kai Tak Sports Park — a state-of-the-art facility built at the site of the city’s former airport.

India vs Hong Kong: A pivotal battle for Group supremacy

Both teams head into the fixture level on one point each after underwhelming draws on Matchday 1- India against Bangladesh and Hong Kong against Singapore, making Tuesday’s match crucial for qualification hopes.

India, ranked 127th, were placed in Pot 1, while 153rd-ranked Hong Kong came in from Pot 2.

Managed by former ISL-winning coach Ashley Westwood, who has extensive experience in Indian football, Hong Kong has emerged as a more structured and confident side.

Westwood’s insight into Indian football, gained through stints with Bengaluru FC, ATK, and RoundGlass Punjab FC, could prove to be a tactical advantage for the hosts.

India’s head-to-head record is marginally better with 9 wins to Hong Kong’s 8 in 24 meetings. However, the Blue Tigers have only one win on Hong Kong soil, way back in 1957.

Their last meeting in 2022 was a 4-0 win for India in Kolkata — a result that defender Sandesh Jhingan believes has little bearing now.

“It was quite a comfortable scoreline, but since then, Hong Kong have changed a lot. They have a new coach and a lot of new players. It’s not going to be as easy, and you cannot get complacent,” Jhingan said.

Historic venue, high stakes, and a revamped opponent

The Kai Tak Stadium, which features a retractable roof and was built for HKD 30 billion, brings a grand new setting for a fixture that could define both teams' campaigns.

Hong Kong are gunning for only their second Asian Cup berth in 59 years.

Their squad includes several naturalised Brazilian and foreign-born players, such as Juninho, Stefan Pereira, and Dudu, adding flair and physicality.

Spain-born Manolo Bleda and Japan-born Sohgo Ichikawa have also joined the national setup, giving the side much-needed depth and unpredictability.

While Hong Kong have lost just once under Westwood (to Liechtenstein), they’ve struggled to beat higher-ranked teams, making India a formidable challenge despite the hosts’ home support.

India's strategy: Adapt, execute, and dominate possession

India’s attacking winger Lallianzuala Chhangte, who turned 28 on Sunday, acknowledged the opponent’s defensive structure and Westwood’s tactical prowess.

“Playing against Hong Kong is a significant challenge because they have a good defensive setup, and we know their coach well. He has a lot of experience in India. But we have a plan, and if we execute it with the right mindset, we can win this game,” Chhangte said.

The Indian team, under head coach Manolo Marquez, will aim to tighten up their midfield transitions and convert possession into goals — something they lacked against Bangladesh.