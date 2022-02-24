Football
Indian football team drawn in group D of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers
Indian national football team along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia is drawn in Group D for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers scheduled this year.
24 teams have been divided into six groups and will feature in a single leg round-robin qualifiers in a centralised venue and will fight for 11 vacant spots for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, China.
Earlier AFC announced India as the host nation for the qualifiers and Kolkata has been selected to host the matches.
The Indian team is currently ranked 104th in the FIFA world rankings. India's Group D opponents Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia are ranked 148th, 150th and 171st in the FIFA rankings.
Full draw results
Group A: Jordan (A1), Kuwait (A2) (H), Indonesia (A3), Nepal (A4)
Group B: Palestine (B1), Philippines (B2), Yemen (B3), Mongolia (B4) (H)
Group C: Uzbekistan (C1) (H), Thailand (C2), Maldives (C3), Srilanka (C4)
Group D: India (D1) (H), Hong Kong (D2) Afganisthan (D3), Cambodia (D4)
Group E: Bahrain (E1) Turkmenistan (E2) Malaysia (E3) (H), Bangladesh (E4)
Group F: Kyrgyz Republic (F1) (H), Tajikistan (F2), Myanmar (F3), Singapore (F4)
The matches will be held in a centralised venue and Kolkata has been chosen for the Indian group.
- 24 Feb 2022 7:07 AM GMT
