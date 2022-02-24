Indian football team drawn in group D of AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Indian national football team along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia is drawn in Group D for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers scheduled this year.





24 teams have been divided into six groups and will feature in a single leg round-robin qualifiers in a centralised venue and will fight for 11 vacant spots for the AFC Asian Cup 2023, China.

Earlier AFC announced India as the host nation for the qualifiers and Kolkata has been selected to host the matches.

The Indian team is currently ranked 104th in the FIFA world rankings. India's Group D opponents Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia are ranked 148th, 150th and 171st in the FIFA rankings.

Full draw results

Group A: Jordan (A1), Kuwait (A2) (H), Indonesia (A3), Nepal (A4)

Group B: Palestine (B1), Philippines (B2), Yemen (B3), Mongolia (B4) (H)

Group C: Uzbekistan (C1) (H), Thailand (C2), Maldives (C3), Srilanka (C4)

Group D: India (D1) (H), Hong Kong (D2) Afganisthan (D3), Cambodia (D4)

Group E: Bahrain (E1) Turkmenistan (E2) Malaysia (E3) (H), Bangladesh (E4)

Group F: Kyrgyz Republic (F1) (H), Tajikistan (F2), Myanmar (F3), Singapore (F4)







