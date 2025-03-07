Adrian Luna drops hints about future with Kerala Blasters after disappointing season

Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna has cast doubt over his future at the club following a frustrating Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Speaking after their 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC on Friday night, despite having a contract in place, Luna admitted that he and the club needed to reevaluate their positions after a campaign that saw the Blasters struggle throughout.

“I’m happy here, I have a contract left. But after this type of season, we have to rethink and evaluate. The club has to re-evaluate and much more. As I always say, I’m happy here and would love to continue,” he said.

Kerala Blasters, currently ninth in the ISL standings with 28 points from 23 matches, have struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Their latest win, secured by Kwame Peprah’s strike in the 52nd minute, was their first home victory since January 13.

Record-low attendance

Despite the victory, the game was played in front of another record-low crowd for Kerala Blasters in their 11-year history.

The official attendance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was just 3,567, the second-lowest ever recorded, even lower than the 2018 match that saw a fan boycott (8,451 attendance).

The dwindling attendance highlights the discontent among Blasters fans following an underwhelming season.

Kerala Blasters face a crucial off-season as they look to bounce back from one of their most challenging seasons in recent memory.