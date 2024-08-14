East Bengal FC take on Altyn Asyr FC in the ACL Two Preliminary Stage

Indian Super League (ISL) side East Bengal FC will take on Altyn Asyr FC from Turkmenistan in the AFC Champions League Two Preliminary Stage at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

A victory would secure their qualification for the group stages of the continent's newly introduced second-tier men’s club competition. A win would also see them join their arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who have already secured direct entry into the group stage by being the ISL Shield winners last season.



In January, the Red and Gold Brigade clinched the Kalinga Super Cup by defeating Odisha FC 3-2 in extra time. This triumph ended a 12-year trophy drought and earned them a place in the AFC Champions League Two.



East Bengal FC will host this crucial one-off playoff tie, hoping to overcome the Turkmenistan side and book their 10th appearance on the continental stage. The Kolkata giants have previously competed nine times in the AFC Cup, with their best performance coming in 2013 when they reached the semi-finals.



Despite finishing seventh in the league last season, Carles Cuadrat's side showcased their indomitable spirit in cup competitions, finishing as runners-up in the Durand Cup and claiming the Kalinga Super Cup title.

The #RedAndGoldBrigade are all set for their return to the continental stage! 💪



Watch @eastbengal_fc taking on Altyn Asyr FC in the Preliminary Stage of #ACLTwo only on @Zee24Ghanta's TV and YouTube channel at 7:00 PM tomorrow! 📺#EastBengalFC #IndianFootball #EBFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/805R1CtnQb — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) August 13, 2024

With continental ambitions in mind, the club has significantly strengthened its squad for the current season. They have retained key foreign players like Saul Crespo, Hijazi Maher, and Cleiton Silva, and added new signings such as Dimitrios Diamantakos, Madih Talal, and Hector Yuste.

Although Yuste has yet to join the squad, the other five foreign players will be available for this crucial match. Additionally, the club has bolstered its Indian contingent with the acquisitions of Jeakson Singh, David Lalhlansanga, and Mark Zothanpuia, among others.



Under the guidance of coach Cuadrat, the team is showing glimpses of their potential, winning both of their Durand Cup matches convincingly. Their focus now shifts to this vital qualifying match, where they hope to continue their winning momentum before turning their attention to the Kolkata derby on Sunday.



“East Bengal FC always show a never-say-die attitude and we are going to go for that. It makes us proud to represent India in Asian competitions,” East Bengal FC coach Cuadrat said in the pre-match press conference.



Altyn Asyr, however, presents a formidable challenge. The Turkmenistan side is the record eight-time champions of their domestic league and will be eager to improve on last season’s AFC Cup campaign, where they were eliminated in the group stage.



Having secured their spot in the playoffs by finishing as runners-up in the 2023 Turkmenistan Higher League, Altyn Asyr will be well-prepared, although they may face a slight disadvantage, having not played competitively since May due to their league’s summer break.

The winner of this encounter will advance to the AFC Champions League Two group stage draw on August 16, while the losing team will go to the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage.



When and where is the match?

The match is scheduled to take place on 14th August, 7 PM, IST, at the Vivekananda Bharati Yuba Krirangan, Kolkata

Where to watch?

The match will be telecasted on Zee 24 Ghanta TV and live-streamed on the Zee 24 YouTube Channel.