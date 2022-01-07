AFC Champions League 2022: Persepolis FC, Esteghlal FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC declared ineligible to participate

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC)'s independent Entry Control Body (ECB) has decided to withdraw the licences of Persepolis FC, Esteghlal FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC (all clubs from the Islamic Republic of Iran) to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022 pursuant to Articles 14.4 and 14.5 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (read together with Article 4.1.4 of the Procedural Rules Governing the AFC Entry Control Body).



The ECB determined that the three clubs had not satisfied all of the mandatory criteria (as required under Articles 3.1 and 3.2(a) of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations) and, accordingly, should not have been granted licences to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.



Persepolis FC, Esteghlal FC and Gol Gohar Sirjan FC have now been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2022.



Additionally, the ECB also rejected the extraordinary application submitted by Gol Gohar Sirjan FC.





