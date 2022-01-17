Football
ACL 2022 Draw: Mumbai City FC placed in Group B of AFC Champions League
Mumbai City FC will make their debut in the prestigious Asian Champions League in April 2022
After FC Goa's valiant debut performance in the last edition of the Asian Champions League where the Gaurs finished third in group A, Mumbai City FC will represent India in the Asian Champions League 2022. The defending Indian Super League champions were seeded in the pot 3 along with Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan AL Wehdat of Jordan Istiklol of Tajikistan and Ahal FC of Turkmenistan.
The Indian champions have been clubbed into group B with AL Jazira of UAE, Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia and Air Force Club of Iraq.
Mumbai City FC had a very bright start in the Indian Super League League 2021-22 season. They won five out of the first six matches and were cruising away with the league. But a sudden drop of form has put them in a tough spot. The Islanders managed to garner only two points in their last five outings. They are now stranded at the fourth spot with seventeen points from eleven matches in a very close looking ISL table.
Their last ISL match against Kerala Blasters was postponed due to COVID 19 scare and the Islanders will now face Jamshedpur FC on next Friday.
Live Updates
- 17 Jan 2022 6:25 AM GMT
Position 3
Group A - Istiklol
Group B - Mumbai City FC
Group C - Ahal FC
Group D - Pakhtakor
Griup E - AL Wehdat
- 17 Jan 2022 6:23 AM GMT
Position 2
Group A - Al Rayyan
Group B - AL Shabab
Group C - Shabab AL Ahli Dubai
Group D - Sepahan FC
Group E - AL Faisaly
- 17 Jan 2022 6:21 AM GMT
Position 1
Group A - Al Hilal SFC
Group B - Al Jazira
Group C - Foolad
Group D - Al Duhail
Group E - Al Sadd
- 17 Jan 2022 6:20 AM GMT
Position 4
Group A - Winner of PO 3
Group B - Air Force Club
Group C -Al Gharafa
Group D - Winner of PO 1
Group E - Winner of PO 2
- 17 Jan 2022 6:15 AM GMT
ACL 2022 Pot 4 teams (WEST)
Air Force (Iraq)
Al Gharafa (UAE)
PO 1 Winner
PO 2 Winner
PO 3 Winner
- 17 Jan 2022 6:13 AM GMT
ACL 2022 Pot 3 teams (WEST)
Pakhtakor (Uzbekistan)
AL Wehdat (Jordan)
Mumbai City FC (India )
Istiklol (Tajiksitan)
Ahal FC (Turkmenistan)
- 17 Jan 2022 6:10 AM GMT
ACL 2022 Pot 2 teams (WEST)
AL Faisaly (Saudi)
Sepahan (Iran)
S. AL Ahli (UAE)
AL Rayyan (Qatar)
AL Shabab (Saudi Arabia)
- 17 Jan 2022 6:08 AM GMT
ACL 2022 Pot 1 teams (WEST)
AL Sadd (Qatar)
AL Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)
Foolad (Iran)
AL Jazira (UAE)
Al Duhail (Qatar)