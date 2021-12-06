Indian Super League is all set to launch a new Developmental league for the reserve sides from this season onwards. Although having a development league is a very common practice in foreign countries, this new league will be the first of its kind in India.

Nine teams have agreed to take part in the inaugural developmental league of ISL as The Bridge can exclusively confirm. Eight teams from ISL will field their reserve teams in the league; ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, and Hyderabad FC. As of now, SC East Bengal, North East United FC, and Odisha FC will not be part of this season's developmental league.





Apart from the ISL clubs, Reliance Foundation Young Champs are also going to take part in the tournament as sources close to the development can confirm. Since launching their academy in 2015, RFYC has done exceptionally well and throughout the years they have become one of the best academies in India.In recent years, RFYC progressed step by step and in 2020 the first batch of RFYC produced as many as 7 graduates who were given professional contracts by ISL clubs. Muhammad Nemil (FC Goa), Thoi Singh (Bengaluru FC), Ayush Chikara (Mumbai City) are some examples.

Earlier this season ISL made it mandatory for their clubs to sign at least four developmental players ( Players born after January 1, 2001) and to include two of them in the matchday squad. Most of these developmental players won't get enough game time in the ISL. But this developmental league will be an opportunity for them and other reserve team players to showcase their talent.

Every year, RFYC hosts an age group global tournament with premier league clubs taking part. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to host the tournament last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This new developmental league will thus come up as a huge exposure to the youngsters of RFYC. It is expected that the developmental league will start in mid-February. If all goes well Navi Mumbai will be hosting this tournament in a bio-secured bubble.