Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: 5 things to expect from the ISL match

Des Buckingham's Mumbai City FC will take on Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 2021 on Thursday, December 9 at Fatorda Stadium. Owen Coyle's men will reach out for the top while the Islanders hope to retain it.



Soaring high from their dominant win against ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Men of Steel will look forward to retaining their unbeaten run. While recently sinking Bengaluru FC 3-1, Buckingham's side will work to keep up their momentum. As the most creative attack face the most standout defence in the tournament, a high voltage clash can be expected for the Indian. Hence, we here at The Bridge list out some more things that we can expect from the encounter.

A test of withstanding pressure

A highly-strung fest is to be expected when a very underrated Owen Coyle's experience will be faced by the tactics of the young tactician Des Buckingham. With both sides being known for their high pressing during the attacks it will be a show to watch which side falters to the pressure sooner giving away their much-reputed dominance. While Jamshedpur FC is still unbeaten in the tournament, a win for the Islanders will not only end the run but will establish them as a force to be reckoned with.

Contest of Indian youngsters

While Owen Coyle resonates the reason for the Red Miners success in the tournament so far with his talented Indian contingent, Mumbai City FC boasts of the same. As the talented likes of Vikram Pratap Singh, Apuia face the agile Komal Thatal and Jitendra Singh, the Indian football fans could be nothing but proud of their Blue Colts. With Jitendra Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh both dropping 'Man of the match' performances against ATK Mohun Bagan, the fans can hardly contain their excitement as the most brilliant youngsters face each other.

Jamshedpur's defence to go through the biggest challenge

Jamshedpur FC's defence had already established themselves as a stand-out force. Containing players Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Hugo Boumous for more than 90 minutes was a stellar show. However, they are yet to withstand the creative threat of Igor Angulo, along with a very pacy Vikram Pratap Singh backed by the creative likes of Cassinho and Ygor Catatau. Along with the threat of prolific strikers, Mumbai City FC also brings the threat of set pieces through the likes of Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall. It will be an enticing affair to watch how the Red Miners contain the most outstanding attack of the tournament.

Greg Stewart-Nerijus Valaskis continue to be a threat



The attacking duo of Greg Stewart and Nerijus Valaskis will continue to be a threat to Des Buckingham's men as they did for all other defences. However, with a guardian like Mourtada Fall, along with Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade and Mandar Rao Desai, the Mumbai City defence can be a bit too strong for Stewart and Valaskis to pierce through. Fall and Bheke possess enough talent and knowledge to leave these two lethal attackers unmarked if they were to retain the much worked for the top spot.

Jamshedpur FC's haunting wastefulness upfront

As lethal as the Greg Stewart-Nerijus Valaskis duo is, but Jamshedpur FC's lack of finishing has forced them to drop points in the games so far. Their wins would have been extended by a fair margin if the finishing had been more clinical upfront. If the case continues to be so against Mumbai City FC, the Red Miners will have no one but to blame themselves for losing points. With an opponent side having prolific goalscorers like Igor Angulo, along with the likes of Bipin Singh and Vikram Pratap Singh who can clinch goals within the slightest of spaces, Jamshedpur FC will have a lot to think about if their wastefulness in front of the goal is not worked on.

Possible line ups

Jamshedpur FC ( 4-4-2): TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana, Hartley(C), Eli Sabia, Ricky, Seiminlen, Pronay, Jitendra, Thatal, Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis.

Mumbai City FC ( 4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassinho, Vikram Pratap Singh, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

