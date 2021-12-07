Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: 5 Things to Expect from the ISL match

Hyderabad FC will be hosting the Bengaluru FC for their 4th game of the ongoing Indian Super League 2021-2022 season. Manolo Marquez's men had a one-all draw in their last match while Bengaluru succumbed to the defending champion Mumbai city FC.

Both the teams will be looking for a win in this clash but the desperation of Marco Pezzaiuoli might be more than that of his counterpart from Hyderabad FC. We at The Bridge take a look at the 5 things to expect from the tie.

Bartholomew Ogbeche; Via ISL Media

Bengaluru FC eyeing a bounce-back



Bengaluru FC had a very slow start to this season, to say the least. They had registered their maiden win in their opening match against North East United and since then, things have not been going as planned for the blues. While Hyderabad had a flying start to their second season under Manolo Marquez, Bengaluru will be looking to turn their luck against this relatively new and young team.

The battle at the mid-table This season's Indian Super League has been very competitive so far, the former ISL winning side is at the 8th spot in the table while Hyderabad FC is sitting a spot-up right now with the same points and a game in hand. Winning this game will mean they might get to register their team in the top 4 momentarily which will be a much-needed redemption for Bengaluru.

Sunil Chhetri's lacklustre campaign Sunil Chhetri's barren run this season has been a concern for the team. Chhetri is yet to contribute as a scorer or produce any assist this season and the tension is growing. It's only a matter of time before the 4th highest goal scorer of all-time in international fixtures starts scoring for the Bengaluru side. A goal against the rock-solid defence of Hyderabad might give Chhetri the necessary confidence boost.



Cleiton Silva vs The strong back four

Cleiton Silva had been the only glimpse of hope for the Bengaluru side throughout the season so far. He was the only one who had kept the Mumbai defenders on their toes in their last match. The Brazilian has been a reliable player for more than a season now but the dip of form from the captain has doubled his responsibilities upfront. Silva alongside Sunil will be a challenge for the Juanan brigade.

GOLAZZO 🤩🔥



Relive Cleiton Silva's brilliant free-kick strike for the Blues from yesterday's clash against the Islanders! #HeroISL #LetsFootball @bengalurufc pic.twitter.com/zAWjsg3I8Q — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2021

Finely tuned Hyderabad vs a dismal Bengaluru

Hyderabad's last match against Jamshedpur might have been a draw but it had shown the quality of the team. The defence had soaked up most of the attacks from the Valskis and Steward duo, which is one of the most fearsome this season and the goal from Bartholomew Obegeche was a prime example of a perfectly executed combination play in front of the goal. Manolo Marquez's men are in a rhythm that cannot be said for the Bangalore side.

The clumsy individual mistakes had cost them the points against Mumbai FC. A 9-minute handball which resulted in a penalty, A second-half penalty miss from the talismanic Sunil Chhetri, nothing was going right for the Pizzaiuoli men. This match against Hyderabad will be a tough test for Sunil Chhetri and co.

Probable lineup

Bengaluru FC line up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Alan Costa, Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, B. Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Ibara, Sunil Chhetri

Hyderabad FC line up: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.



Telecast

The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 2 & Star Sports 2 HD from 7:30 pm IST and will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.



