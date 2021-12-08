FC Goa bagged home their first win in the current season of the Indian Super League as they defeated fumbling SC East Bengal in a goal feast of 4-3. Alberto Noguera opened the flood gates with an early banger inside the first quarter and later scored the winner for the Gaurs. On the other side, Antonio Perosevic shined for the Red and Gold brigade but wasn't enough to prevent his team from a heavy loss.

FC Goa got the lead thrice but saw it got cancelled every time until Noguera finished an excellent counter-attack at the 79th minute to score the winner. The Spaniard earned a brace in his name to clinch home the Gaur's first victory this season. Here are the 5 talking points from the match.

A half of Goals



SC East Bengal vs FC Goa created a record of scoring most first-half goals in Tilak Maidan. A total of 5 goals were scored in the first half. Alberto Noguera started the scoring with a right-foot banger at 14'. He wrong-footed Jairu and created shooting space and then launched a powerful shot, which Suvam could have saved if he stayed two steps back. Perosevic scored the second goal from a left-foot volley at 26'. At 36' Ortiz converted from a spot-kick. SC East Bengal equalized for the second time again when Dervisevic scored a freekick at the 37', taking advantage of FC Goa's confused defence. At 44' Perosevic got unlucky with his own goal. As Devendra's header went straight inside the goal with a deflection from his thigh. FC Goa grabbed their first points of the season FC Goa, a team filled with experienced and talented stars, managed by a proven head coach were unexpectedly on the suffering side until today's match against SC East Bengal. The Gaurs got their first points of the season in form of a win today. Before that, FC Goa rather unexpectedly lost their first 3 encounters of the season. This win will act as an added motivation for the Gaurs who look to make their way to the top four. Alberto Noguera- Winning Catalyst Alberto Noguera scored two goals for his team while controlling the midfield with Edu Bedia and Glan Martins. FC Goa started with a 4-2-3-1 formation where Noguera was given the role of number 10 to play. He played very well throughout the 90 minutes. He initiated most of the attacks for the Gaurs in the midfield. At the 14th minute, Noguera wrong-footed Jairu with some excellent footwork to create shooting space for him and launched a banger. The shot launched with a high speed and dipped at the exact moment to fool Suvam and take shelter in the nets. After that at the 70th minute, FC Goa started an excellent counterattack which was finished by Noguera calmly. Noguera's second goal served as the winner, as the Gaurs received their first points of the season.

Alberto Noguera, the Hero of the Match; (Image via ISL Media)