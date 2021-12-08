Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: 5 Talking points from the match

In the twenty-second match of Indian Super League 2021-22 Hyderabad FC defeated Bengaluru FC 1-0 and registered their maiden win over Bengaluru. The Nizams started the game on a high note. Their early pressure resulted in their only goal of the match. Bartholomew Ogbeche's deflected strike from the outside of the box ended in the back of the net. Even after scoring the goal, Hyderabad wasted a few opportunities in the first half to bury the game.

In the second half, Bengaluru improved their performance and came very close to getting the equaliser but Hyderabad defended with everything and held onto their slender lead. The Southern derby between HFC and BFC had many crucial junctions and we at The Bridge look into the 5 talking points from the match.

Juanan's big night against his former team

After serving Bengaluru FC for 5 long seasons, Juanan moved to another Southern club Hyderbad FC. It was his first match against his former team and the Spaniard delivered a big performance The veteran proved to be a huge presence for the Nizams at the back. He didn't let BFC create a single opportunity in the first half.





In the second half, he led the Hyderabad defence when BFC kept on pressuring them and helped his team to retain the clean sheet. His ability to break the lines from the heart of defence came in handy for the Nizams. He started most of the build-ups and released the full-backs into space well. The Spaniard also created a big chance and put a big shift before finally getting subbed out at the latter stage.

Wasteful Bengaluru

Bengaluru FC suffered their first defeat against the Nizams and they can only blame themselves. After having a very quiet first half, the Blues lifted their game in the second half. Jayesh Rane Cleiton Silva who are the two best creative outlets for Bengaluru FC started to combine well. They started to create good opportunities but their poor finishing let them down. Cleiton Silva missed two golden opportunities which the Brazillian could have buried in another night.

The Blues kept their pressure on and garnered another few opportunities at the dying minutes but the day wasn't meant to be theirs. Hyderabad defended with their bodies on the lines and pressured the BFC players to commit mistakes in the final third.

Souvik Chakrabarty's valiant effort



Hyderabad FC registered a historic victory over Bengaluru. Souvik Chakraborty who got his first start of the season portrayed an important role. The Bengali midfielder who was played as a pivot worked his socks off. He shielded the defence well and dominated the midfield. the midfielder who is known for his physicality and robust tackling broke most of the counterattacks of Bengaluru. Added to that, the midfielder carried the ball forward and linked the defence with the attack. His runs from the deep midfield troubled the Bengaluru defence a lot. The midfielder was given the hero of the match for his valiant effort.











