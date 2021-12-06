Woes continue for Antonio Habas as ATK Mohun Bagan FC face yet another loss at the hands of Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC, by 2-1 in the Indian Super League 2021-22.

Indian youngster Jitendra Singh, who was adjudged as the best player on the field, set up Jamshedpur FC for a lead as he provided Seiminlen Doungel with a sublime pass which the latter slotted past Amrinder Singh in the 37th minute. With the lack of finishing, Jamshed FC failed in extending their lead until the 84th minute when super-sub Alex Lima doubled the lead for the Red Miners. Rehenesh was deprived of a clean sheet as Pritam Kotal after much difficulties pulled back a consolation goal for ATK Mohun Bagan who has been pretty ordinary otherwise.



Jamshedpur FC holds second place with the win while ATK Mohun Bagan slips a position down to the fifth as they suffer the second consecutive loss. Here are the top 5 talking points from the match.

The Red Miners establish themselves as a force

With yet another win, toppling a side like ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC establishes themselves as a top contender of the tournament. The duo of Greg Stewart and Valaskis continue being the threat to the opposing defence while the agility of players like Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh adds to the factor. Making a side like ATK Mohun Bagan look absolutely ordinary against them calls for power to be reckoned with. However, the most striking feature of the Red Miners lies in their coordination and movement.



Jamshedpur FC defence seems apparently unbeatable

Containing an attack consisting of players like Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna call for remarkable work and Coyle's men seemed to have done it quite brilliantly. Maintaining the proper distance between themselves, the Red Miners made the prolific attacking trio look absolutely helpless as they failed to register any goal until the last moment. Talking of the conceded goal, Rehenesh could have easily saved the goal. Hence, Rehenesh's performance remains to be the only defensive worry for Jamshedpur FC despite the outstanding performances by players like Hartley and Eli Sabia.







Owen Coyle's men remain wasteful upfront

Despite the two goals scored, Jamshedpur FC's attacking contingent remained pretty wasteful upfront as they missed quite a lot of chances to extend their goal difference. As Greg Stewart and Nerijus Valaskis continue to provide threats to the opponent, Owen Coyle's men need to work better on their finishing as they failed to convert a lot of chances that could have seen them sealed the game in their favour quite a long before the final whistle.

Absence of Liston Colaco and a changed line-up



ATK Mohun Bagan felt short attacking wise throughout the game, a reason for it could be the absence of Liston Colaco from the starting line-up. Coach Antonio Habas opted for a way more defensive lineup bringing in Ashutosh Mehta and Sumit Rathi to help in with the back in withstanding the Greg Stewart- Valaskis threat. In fact, Manvir Singh was seen pairing up with Ashutosh in an endeavour to stop the wing play of the Red Miners. However, the decision seemed effective at first, but it fell apart with the continuous pressing from the Red Miners.



Worries continue for the Mariners

Starting the campaign on a high note, with wins against Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal, the Mariners were halted with back to back losses. The reason can be resonated with the absence of a proper central defensive midfielder for the teams along with the failed coordination between the midfield and the final third during the first half of the game. The much-talented contingent looked a shadow of them as they were inconsistent with the passes as well as with the finishing.

