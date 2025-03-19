After 489 days, India returns to winning ways with first win under Marquez

India secured their first victory under Manolo Marquez with a commanding 3-0 win over Maldives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday.

A dominant display saw the Blue Tigers claim victory, with all three goals—two from set-pieces and one from open play—coming through headers.

Making his senior national team debut, Ayush Dev Chhetri partnered Suresh Singh Wangjam in midfield. Vishal Kaith started in goal for his first appearance since 2018, while Sunil Chhetri, back from retirement, donned the captain’s armband in his much-awaited return.

The Blue Tigers started on the front foot right from kickoff. In just the second minute, Chhetri delivered a low cross for Liston Colaco, which deflected off a Maldivian defender. However, their goalkeeper reacted quickly to clear the danger before Naorem Mahesh Singh could get on the end of it. Marquez's side kept up the pressure, increasing the tempo as they pushed for an early goal.

India nearly broke the deadlock in the 12th minute when Brandon Fernandes whipped in a dangerous corner. The ball skimmed off the Maldivian defence before Rahul Bheke could connect with his header. Fernandes, Mahesh, and Valpuia combined well down the right flank as India dominated possession. Fernandes came close again in the 19th minute, but his volley from the edge of the box sailed just wide.

As the game progressed, India looked to exploit the left wing, with Colaco using his quick feet and bursts of pace to trouble the opposition defence. He had an opportunity from a trademark free-kick routine, but his effort narrowly missed the target.

India kept up the intensity, and the home crowd responded with increasing excitement. Just past the half-hour mark, Bheke and Fernandes combined once more from a corner, but Bheke’s header went over the bar. However, just three minutes later, Bheke made no mistake, rising highest to power home a header and give India the lead.

Unfortunately, the goal provider, Fernandes, was forced off due to injury in the 41st minute, with Chennaiyin FC midfielder Farukh Choudhary coming on in his place.

India started the second half confidently, maintaining their attacking momentum. Just two minutes in, Mahesh delivered a superb corner, and Chhetri’s header was on target, but Hamza Mohamed cleared it off the line.

East Bengal FC’s Mahesh grew into the game, creating one chance after another for the forwards. A few minutes later, he played a well-weighted through ball to Choudhary, but the latter’s shot drifted wide.

Marquez made a double change at the hour mark, bringing on Boris Singh for his senior debut and Apuia in place of Valpuia and Suresh, respectively. Soon after, Mahesh and Choudhary combined once more, with Mahesh attempting a curling shot towards the far post, but it narrowly missed the target.

Hussain Shareef denied Colaco from close range with a brilliant outstretched leg, but the Mohun Bagan Super Giant winger eventually got his well-earned first goal for the national team. From the resulting corner, Colaco rose high to plant a towering header into the net, doubling India’s advantage.

Maldives had their first real attempt in the 72nd minute, but Hassan Nazeem’s shot was comfortably dealt with by Kaith.

In the 76th minute, Chhetri delivered the moment of the match, meeting Colaco’s cross with precision to score his 95th international goal and cap off his return in style, putting India 3-0 up.

With the game winding down, India made three late changes. Debutant Abhishek Singh replaced Subhasish Bose, Ashique Kuruniyan took over from Liston Colaco, and Irfan Yadwad came on for Chhetri.

In the 86th minute, Mahesh had another chance to score, but his fierce shot was kept out by the Maldives goalkeeper.

This dominant performance will inject confidence into the Blue Tigers camp ahead of their crucial AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers opener against Bangladesh on March 25.