Football
'2nd only to 2008 triumph': Twitter celebrates India's special win
It was a special moment in Indian football when the stadium in Bengaluru sang 'Vande Mataram' after the SAFF Championship final win over Kuwait.
The celebrations continued late into the night on Tuesday as India won the SAFF Championship 2023 final on penalties. It was a special moment when the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru sang the 'Vande Mataram' as one as the Indian players soaked up the adulation.
Title wins are always special, but as India celebrated their 9th SAFF title, this one would have been much more special than the previous ones. After all, India beat both the guest countries Lebanon and Kuwait on way to the title this time.
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey was among those who hailed the rise of Indian football.
Indian football fans, some who have been long-time sufferers, saw a glimmer of hope in this renewed vigour:
Some of the more regular commenters on Indian sports also recognised it as a special moment.
Some also mentioned Mahesh Gawli, the head coach who steered the ship in Igor Stimac's absence.
Gurpreet Singh pulled off a save in sudden death to give India the victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes of outfield action.