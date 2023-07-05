'2nd only to 2008 triumph': Twitter celebrates India's special win

The celebrations continued late into the night on Tuesday as India won the SAFF Championship 2023 final on penalties. It was a special moment when the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru sang the 'Vande Mataram' as one as the Indian players soaked up the adulation.

Title wins are always special, but as India celebrated their 9th SAFF title, this one would have been much more special than the previous ones. After all, India beat both the guest countries Lebanon and Kuwait on way to the title this time.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey was among those who hailed the rise of Indian football.

Nothing short of a spectacular night to rememberCongratulations India. So proud of you @chetri_sunil11 @stimacigor & the entire team The rise of #IndianFootball has been truly remarkableWe are brave, We are THE #BlueTigers pic.twitter.com/XoGPZ3U3Xr — Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) July 4, 2023

What a phenomenal display of strength, determination and nerves of steel! Huge congratulations to #TeamIndia! 🇮🇳💙🏆⚽️#SAFFChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/1i4wWN6z2i — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2023

India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons. pic.twitter.com/DitI0NunmD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2023

Our Blue tigers defeat Kuwait and clinch the #SAFFChampionship for the record 9th time !Congratulations Team India !ANDWatch the goosebump invoking moment as 26,000 people chant Vande Mataram at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru !#SAFF2023 #SAFFChampionship2023 #football pic.twitter.com/a5dfkifb96 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 5, 2023

Congratulations Team India for winning the SAFF Championship 2023. @chetrisunil11 @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/RdN86ih3rp — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) July 5, 2023

Yyyayyyyyyyy.Target🎯achieved.💪Champions.🥇🏆This will stand as our greatest ever triumph🥇across all Championships, 2️⃣nd only to the AFC Challenge Cup in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣8️⃣.🤗Prevailing in a tournament over #Kuwait🇰🇼 and #Lebanon🇱🇧 elevates #IndianFootball to a level from where we… pic.twitter.com/17nHvmvBkW — Nilanjan Datta (@DattaNilanjan) July 4, 2023

Indian football fans, some who have been long-time sufferers, saw a glimmer of hope in this renewed vigour:

In pictures. @WestBlockBlues @kbfc_manjappada @MbcOfficial and of course, us all backing the Blue Tigers. This, this part of my life is what's called happiness. Sree Kanteerava Stadium and every single Indian who attend today - thank you! #SAFFChampionship #KUWIND #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/MmjwNtd4eP — Ujyant Ramesh (@ujyant29) July 4, 2023

Don’t think I’ve ever seen so much energy on Social Media towards the Indian Football Team. It’s absolutely beautiful to see. Hopefully this is the start of a new chapter in Indian Football 🇮🇳 — Conrad Barreto (@conradbeckham) July 4, 2023

Football, #SAFFChampionship2023: FINALLY FINALLY GURPREET SINGH SANDHU DEFENDS ONE IN THE SUDDEN DEATH PENALTY SHOOT OFF TO LEAD INDIA TO A HISTORIC 9TH TITLE AND THIS TIME POSSIBLY IN THE MOST COMPETITIVE SAFF CHAMPIONSHIPS THAT HAVE TAKEN PLACE TILL DATE!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️ — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) July 4, 2023

No cricket stadium can create as electric an atmosphere as the Kanteerava. Serenading each and every squad member, stirring up different types of waves, singing Vande Mataram and Wavin’ Flag - oh Bengaluru, you are a beauty! #SAFFChampionship2023 #SunilChhetri — Srinjoy Sanyal (@srinjoysanyal07) July 4, 2023

Some of the more regular commenters on Indian sports also recognised it as a special moment.

The sweetest victory comes after the hardest battle. This is such a memorable #SAFFChampionship triumph. Well done, India. #IndianFootball — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) July 4, 2023

Bengaluru on fire on a Tuesday night. Just leaves you in awe! Soak it in every 1 of you who’s an Indian Football tragic like me. These are moments to savour, celebrate & remember. Insane atmosphere, courageous fightback, deserving champions. #IndianFootball #SAFFChampionship2023 — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) July 4, 2023

🗣Why are you supporting India instead of supporting some good side? They play so bad!Ew the ranking is so low!Don't waste time with this useless team!The pain the insults we heard everything paid off. The road is still long but belief is everything 🙌 🇮🇳. #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/O34eG4FYxw — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe) July 4, 2023

Some also mentioned Mahesh Gawli, the head coach who steered the ship in Igor Stimac's absence.

An appreciation post for THE MAN!!MAHESH GAWLI 🔥🔥Won it as a player & now as a coach 🫶🏻#SAFFChampionship2023 #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/TTHIOa2oQ0 — Humans of Indian Football (@OfficialHoIF) July 4, 2023

Gurpreet Singh pulled off a save in sudden death to give India the victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes of outfield action.