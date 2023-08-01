India name 22-member men's football squad for Asian Games

India Senior Men's team Head Coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, announced a 22-member squad for the 19th Asian Games.

As the Asian Games 2023 approaches, football fans in India have a reason to cheer as the Indian Men's football team prepares to take on the challenge at the prestigious multi-sport event to be held in Hangzhou, China.

The tournament, commencing on September 19 and concluding on October 7, promises thrilling matches and intense competition, showcasing the best talent from across the continent.

After nine years of absence, the Indian Men's football team is set to make a strong comeback to the continental games. Placed in Group A, they will be facing formidable opponents, including hosts China PR, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The group stage matches will be crucial, and the team's performance will determine their path to the knockout rounds.

Led by experienced head coach Igor Stimac, the Indian squad boasts a mix of seasoned players and promising young talents.

Squad List

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Narender Gahlot, Lalchungnunga, Akash Mishra, Roshan Singh, Ashish Rai.

Midfielders: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Apuia Ralte, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Rahul KP, Naorem Mahesh Singh.

Forwards: Siva Sakthi Narayanan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Vikram Partap Singh, Rohit Danu, Sunil Chhetri.

Head Coach: Igor Stimac

Head coach Igor Stimac's strategic acumen and guidance will be crucial in molding the squad into a cohesive unit, instilling a winning mentality, and motivating them to perform at their best on the grand stage.

The Indian Men's football team, with a rich legacy behind them, will be determined to make their mark once again at the Asian Games 2023. As they take on Asia's finest footballing nations, the nation will be rooting for their success and hoping for a memorable campaign.