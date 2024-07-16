2024 Paris Olympic Men’s Football: How it Works, Upcoming Fixtures and Favorites

Following the successful completion of the Copa America and Euro 2024 tournaments, top-level international footballers are heading to the Paris Olympics this summer. The competition will feature some of the world’s best footballers hoping to earn a gold medal, with France kicking off the men’s tournament against USMT on 24th July.

Kicking off two days before the opening ceremony, the Paris Olympic men’s football tournament promises a thrilling adventure as 16 top teams battle it out for the top gong. This tournament will run for about two weeks before the final game for the gold medal on 9th August. Additionally, it will feature a youthful talent as the players’ age has been capped at 23 years except for three players.

Here’s everything that football fans need to know about the 2024 Paris Olympic football tournament, including how it works, upcoming group stage matches, and favorite teams.

How Men’s Football Works at the 2024 Paris Olympics

The men’s football tournament at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris will bring together 16 teams in four groups of four teams each. The top two sides from every group will advance to the quarterfinals, with the losers in the semifinal facing each other for the bronze medal. The winners in the semi-final will face each other for the gold medal.

Once the group stage matches are complete, the tournament will feature a standard eight-team knockout system. Matches that remain tied after the regular 90 minutes will play for an extra time of 30 minutes and go to penalties if the winner doesn’t emerge within that time.

Paris 2024 Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Groups

Group A: France, United States, New Zealand, Guinea

Group B: Argentina, Ukraine, Morocco, Iraq

Group C: Spain, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Dominican Republic

Group D: Japan, Israel, Mali, Paraguay

2024 Paris Olympics: Men’s Football Group Stage Match Schedule

Wednesday, 24th July

Group A

- France vs United States

- Guinea vs New Zealand

Group B

- Argentina vs Morocco

- Ukraine vs Iraq

Group C

- Spain vs Uzbekistan

- Egypt vs Dominican Republic

Group D

- Japan vs Paraguay

- Israel vs Mali

Saturday, 27th July

Group A

- United States vs New Zealand

- France vs Guinea

Group B

- Iraq vs Argentina

- Morocco vs Ukraine

Group C

- Spain vs Dominican Republic

- Egypt vs Uzbekistan

Group D

- Paraguay vs Israel

- Mali vs Japan

Tuesday, 30th July

Group A

- Guinea vs United States

- France vs New Zealand

Group B

- Argentina vs Ukraine

- Iraq vs Morocco

Group C

- Uzbekistan vs Dominican Republic

- Spain vs Egypt

Group D

- Mali vs Paraguay

- Israel vs Japan

Who are the favorites to win gold in the 2024 men’s Olympic football?

With Brazil and the UK set to miss the 2024 Paris Olympics in football, the hosts France are the heavy favorites to win the gold medal. Thierry Henry’s men hope to replicate the success of their class of 1984 in the US, when they last captured the top gong. However, they might face huge threats from Spain and Argentina, with an ever-improving Morocco expected to record another remarkable run this year.