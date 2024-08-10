2024-25 Indian Super League season set to kickoff on September 13

The 2024-25 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is scheduled to begin on 13th September 2024, the league announced on Saturday.

This will be the eleventh season of the ISL, India's top division football league.

The ISL became the country's top-tier league from the 2022-23 season and the I-League got demoted as the second-tier league.

The upcoming season will feature 13 teams, 12 from the previous season and the newly promoted Mohammedan Sporting Club from the I-League.

The upcoming season will not have relegation, similar to the previous season.

As per the Asian Football Confederation roadmap, relegation was supposed to begin from the current season but AIFF has decided not to implement it.

The league will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing the other twice, once at home and once away.

At the end of the season, the team with the most points wins the ISL shield whereas the top six teams will qualify for the ISL Cup competition, a knockout-based tournament.

The defending champions of the ISL Shield are Mohun Bagan Super Giant and the Cup winners are Mumbai City FC.

Except for Hyderabad FC, all the ISL teams are featured in the ongoing Durand Cup, Asia's oldest cup competition.