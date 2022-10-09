2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Preview, Schedule, India Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream

India marked history when the country hosted its first ever FIFA World Cup in any age group, organizing the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. Five years later, time summons the country's talented women to represent the home turf in the most prestigious tournament in world football, as it hosts the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.



With the tournament kickstarting on the 11th of October, let us sneak a peek on how things are panning out for the women in blue under head coach Thomas Dennerby. PREVIEW

India will play Brazil, United States and Morocco in Group A. The team will set forward proceedings when it takes on United States on October 11 in Kalinga Stadium. The U-17 women's team might well be brimming with confidence as they ended pre-world cup preparations with a massive win over WSS Barcelona Club. The match ended 17-1 in favor of the Indians. Things are looking promising after a decent outing by the girls in the exposure tour which was organized in Spain. The team started its world cup preparations back in February, with a campaign in Jamshedpur. "We are excited. We have been practicing for a long time now. We have taken huge steps in the beginning of this summer", said head coach Thomas Dennerby.