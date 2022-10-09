Football
2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Preview, Schedule, India Squad, Where to Watch, Live Stream
Here's everything you need to know about India's matches in the upcoming 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
India marked history when the country hosted its first ever FIFA World Cup in any age group, organizing the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017. Five years later, time summons the country's talented women to represent the home turf in the most prestigious tournament in world football, as it hosts the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
With the tournament kickstarting on the 11th of October, let us sneak a peek on how things are panning out for the women in blue under head coach Thomas Dennerby.
PREVIEW
India will play Brazil, United States and Morocco in Group A. The team will set forward proceedings when it takes on United States on October 11 in Kalinga Stadium.
The U-17 women's team might well be brimming with confidence as they ended pre-world cup preparations with a massive win over WSS Barcelona Club. The match ended 17-1 in favor of the Indians.
Things are looking promising after a decent outing by the girls in the exposure tour which was organized in Spain. The team started its world cup preparations back in February, with a campaign in Jamshedpur. "We are excited. We have been practicing for a long time now. We have taken huge steps in the beginning of this summer", said head coach Thomas Dennerby.
The players are optimistic and there is enough confidence within the camp ahead of the World Cup. The head coach believes that the team can surprise their opponents and attain positive results against top teams. "The team wants to be in the Quarter finals and will be fighting for it together", said Mr. Dennerby.
"Feel free to play. If the players are feeling that they are under pressure and think too much, it is usually not so good" said the head coach when asked about his message to the young players of his team.
SCHEDULE FOR INDIA'S MATCHES
11 October: India vs United States – 8 pm (IST)
14 October: India vs Morocco – 8 pm (IST)
17 October: India vs Brazil – 8 pm (IST)
The group consists of 4 teams and the top 2 teams would qualify for the quarter-finals
VENUE
All matches of India in the group stage are played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.
INDIA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh.
Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey.
WHERE TO WATCH?
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup matches will be broadcasted on Sports18 1 SD and HD.
LIVE STREAM
The matches will also be streamed live on Voot Select and Jio TV.