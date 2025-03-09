ISL 2024-25: 10 records Mohun Bagan Super Giant broke on the way to glory

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) had a historic Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, shattering records and setting new benchmarks in Indian football.

With a 2-0 victory over FC Goa in their final league game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), the Mariners sealed their dominance this season.

Here’s a look at 10 major records Mohun Bagan broke in the ISL 2024-25 season:

1. Most points in an ISL season – 56

Mohun Bagan accumulated 56 points in the league stage, the highest ever by any team in a single ISL season. This surpassed the previous record and showed their sheer dominance throughout the campaign.

2. Most wins in an ISL Season – 17

With their 2-0 win against FC Goa, Mohun Bagan registered 17 victories this season, the most wins by any team in a single ISL season. Their consistency throughout the season was remarkable.

3. Most clean sheets in an ISL season – 15

Defense was the backbone of Mohun Bagan's success this season. The team managed 15 clean sheets, the highest ever in an ISL season, showcasing their defensive strength under coach Antonio Habas.

4. Most home wins in an ISL season – 11

The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) became a fortress for Mohun Bagan this season. They won 11 home matches, the most by any team in an ISL season, and remained unbeaten at home during the league stage.

5. Most goals scored from set-pieces – 20

Set-pieces were Mohun Bagan’s golden weapon this season. They scored 20 goals from set-pieces, the most by any team in a single ISL season, underlining their tactical brilliance.

6. First team to successfully defend the ISL Shield

Mohun Bagan became the first team in ISL history to successfully defend the ISL Shield title (awarded to the team with the most points in the league stage). Their back-to-back dominance in the league stage was unmatched.

7. First team to win an ISL Trophy in three consecutive seasons

The Mariners created history by becoming the first team to win an ISL trophy for three consecutive seasons. This feat included winning the Shield and ISL Cup during the 2022-23, 2023-24, and now 2024-25 seasons.

8. Most minutes without conceding a goal – 626 Minutes

Mohun Bagan’s defense had an outstanding run of 626 minutes without conceding a goal, the longest clean sheet streak in ISL history. This run came during the middle phase of the season when their backline was virtually unbreakable.

9. Biggest League winning margin – 8 Points

Mohun Bagan Super Giant finished 8 points clear of the second-placed team in the standings, registering the biggest winning margin in ISL league phase history. Their dominance was truly unmatchable.

10. Fastest team to reach 50 points in an ISL season

Mohun Bagan raced to 50 points in just 18 matches, becoming the fastest team to reach the landmark in a single ISL season. Their sheer dominance over the rest of the league was evident from this record.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s 2024-25 ISL season will go down in history as one of the most dominant seasons ever.

From scoring record-breaking goals to achieving defensive brilliance, the Mariners were simply unstoppable.

With the playoffs and the ISL Cup final still to come, Mohun Bagan has already established itself as the greatest force in the ISL.

Will they crown their season with another ISL Cup? Time will tell.