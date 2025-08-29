Surat’s under-bridge sports facility sets benchmark for urban innovation

Surat has unveiled a striking example of how cities can breathe new life into neglected spaces. The Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has inaugurated the city’s first indoor sports and recreation facility under a flyover, located beneath the Shaheed Veer Bhagat Singh Bridge at Parle Point Char Rasta.

Developed at an estimated cost of ₹2.5 crore, the project makes use of three spans of unused bridge space near the popular Jani Farsan landmark. Once idle and prone to encroachment, the area has now been redesigned into a vibrant, multi-functional hub offering indoor games such as table tennis, chess, carrom, snakes and ladders, air hockey, bowling, and box cricket.

Rethinking space with a cause

Also, the initiative goes well beyond sports.

A reading room has been created to encourage literacy and quiet leisure, while a cafeteria provides space for families to gather. The facility also includes a children’s play zone, seating for senior citizens, and a secure locker system, making it inclusive for all age groups.

Urban planners see the move as a model for how cities can rethink existing spaces. Instead of allowing areas beneath flyovers to become dumping grounds or makeshift parking lots, they argue, such sites can be repurposed into valuable community assets.

Citizens have responded with enthusiasm.

One user on social media noted that if cities across India adopted similar projects, encroachment could be reduced and recreation spaces expanded. Another suggested that even greenery or community gardens under flyovers would help reclaim such neglected areas.

The idea has caught the attention of business leaders too. Industrialist Harsh Goenka praised the project on X, calling it a refreshing example of how “wasted space under bridges” can be transformed into lively public zones.

Surat opens an indoor sports facility in a wasted space under a bridge with games like table tennis, chess, carrom, air hockey, bowling & box cricket.

A brilliant idea which other cities should emulate! pic.twitter.com/WqTUamLbAT — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 28, 2025

Upkeep needed

While the enthusiasm is understandable, there are words of caution. Some residents point out that success will depend on collective responsibility, stressing that without proper upkeep, such facilities could deteriorate quickly.

Surat, however, is not alone in experimenting with this concept. Ahmedabad has already launched a similar facility under the CIMS overbridge, and civic bodies in Gujarat are considering extending the model to other cities.

By reclaiming overlooked infrastructure and turning it into spaces of engagement, the Surat Municipal Corporation has not only tackled the city’s space constraints, but also set an urban innovation benchmark that others across India may soon follow.