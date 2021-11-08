First Physical National Yogasana Championships to be held in Bhubaneshwar

Over 500 competitors will take part in the first Physical National Yogasana Championships to be held here from November 11 to 13. The event will be organized by the National Yogasana Sports Federation (NYSF) in association with the Odisha government.

"Yoga has become increasingly popular in recent years and is one of the most popular and trending forms of exercise in the world. This is the time for India to take yogasana as a competitive sport on the global sports stage. We are confident that India's first Physical National Yogasana Championships organized by NYSF in Bhubaneswar will be a step forward in producing the next generation of world-class yogasana athletes and talents," said Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera in a release.

Yogasana sport for both male and female categories has been included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021.

"With this first championship, we are poised to create coaches, curriculum and electronic scoring systems to benefit our sport in India and globally," said NYSF president Udith Sheth.

"At this first championship, we are expecting to create a points and ranking system with a competition calendar for our athletes. Soon more exciting competition formats will be announced for the sport."