Mumbai to host India’s biggest fitness party as HYROX returns with a sold-out spectacle

After a trailblazing debut earlier this year, HYROX, the world series of fitness racing, is all set to return to Mumbai tomorrow, with an even bigger and more electrifying edition.

The NESCO Center, which hosted India’s first HYROX in May, will once again transform into a pulsating fitness arena, this time welcoming more than 3,200 participants, nearly double the number from the debut race.

HYROX combines 8 x 1 km runs with 8 functional fitness workouts such as SkiErg, Sled Push, Burpee Broad Jumps, Farmers Carry and Wall Balls.

The format, which mirrors races across 65 cities globally, allows participants of all fitness levels to compete shoulder-to-shoulder in Singles, Doubles, Relay and Pro categories.

“This return to Mumbai is more than just another race; it’s proof of a growing fitness movement across India In May, Mumbai made history with its first HYROX. Just four months later, every category is sold out and participation has doubled. This remarkable growth shows that the fitness community here has not just participated, they have wholeheartedly adopted HYROX as part of their lifestyle,” said Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India.

Athletes from across India and over 50 countries will be lining up at the start line, turning Mumbai into the beating heart of HYROX’s global community for the day.

The event will once again welcome participants across ages, from everyday fitness lovers to seasoned athletes, making it a celebration of inclusivity and the collective spirit of competition.

The race is part of the global 2025-26 HYROX season, with finish times contributing to the global leaderboard and qualification for the 2026 HYROX World Championships in Stockholm.

As HYROX continues to expand its footprint in India, the momentum will carry forward to Bengaluru in April 2026, where the city will play host to a two-day HYROX festival, another first for the country.

Sports brand PUMA remains the official apparel and footwear partner for HYROX worldwide. Fans and athletes in Mumbai will once again get to experience the specially designed PUMA x HYROX collection, blending performance and style, as they prepare to test their limits on the race floor.

At the event tomorrow in Mumbai, participants can look forward to browsing this cutting-edge PUMA x HYROX gear.

For the first time ever in the HYROX universe, fun activities such as Braiding & Tattoo stations, Customisation booth, a unique fitness-first take on beverage windows in Italy and more have been planned by PUMA India for participants in the Partner’s Zone.

The event is open to spectators, who can enjoy the electric race-day atmosphere from 06:30 am onward. Tickets are available on www.hyrox.co.in and at the venue.

Official partners for the race include Centr and Concept2 (equipment), Red Bull (energy), Myprotein (nutrition), Policybazaar (Insurance), Bisleri (hydration), Blue Tokai (Coffee) and D'You (SPF).

HYROX is brought to India by HYROX India, a partnership between HYROX World and Yoska.