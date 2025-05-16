HYROX, now in Delhi

Building on the resounding success of its inaugural event in Mumbai, HYROX, the global fitness phenomenon that uniquely blends running with functional workouts, today announced the opening of registrations for HYROX Delhi. Fitness enthusiasts throughout the National Capital Region and beyond can now sign up for the highly anticipated race, set to take place on July 19, 2025, at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center).

HYROX Delhi will be held in a massive 12,500 square meters area at this world-class space and promises to be an unparalleled fitness spectacle.

The Delhi race will deliver the same electrifying atmosphere and accessible format that captivated 1650 participants and over 1200 spectators and supporters in Mumbai. Participants in Delhi will tackle 8 x 1 km runs, and 8 distinct functional fitness stations, testing their endurance, strength, and all-around fitness.

The event offers categories for individuals (Open and Pro), doubles, and relay teams, ensuring a competitive and engaging experience for people of all fitness levels. Notably, the Mumbai race saw participation from a wide age range, with the oldest participant being 78 years old and the youngest 16, highlighting the format's ability to offer a fitness race for every kind of body and fitness level.

"The energy and passion we witnessed at the HYROX Mumbai event were truly inspiring, and it solidified our belief in the immense potential of hybrid fitness in India. Now, we are incredibly excited to bring the HYROX experience to Delhi. We anticipate an even greater wave of enthusiasm and participation, as individuals across the region embrace this unique test of athleticism," said Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India.

Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu hit the course in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Special arrangement)

The Mumbai event also saw participation from PUMA - the official apparel and footwear partners for the event. PUMA athletes Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Srihari Nataraj, and Tejas Shirse took on the HYROX challenge, highlighting how athletes from diverse disciplines are embracing this new challenge that combines running and functional fitness. It is a recognition of HYROX's ability to test a wide range of athletic skills beyond traditional sport-specific training.

Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India said, “HYROX truly is the fitness competition for Every Body . We witnessed firsthand the electrifying energy and community spirit at the debut race in Mumbai, and now we are thrilled to take HYROX to challenge Delhi’s dynamic fitness enthusiasts. Delhi’s spirit is unmatched and as the leading sports brand we look forward to equipping the capital with our world-class gear to boost their performance. PUMA’s partnership with HYROX is vital in our investment and commitment towards evolving India's sporting ecosystem."

The Delhi event will also offer qualifying slots for the prestigious HYROX World Championships, providing an added incentive for competitive athletes to put their training to the ultimate test.