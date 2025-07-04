HYROX gears up for Mumbai comeback following breakout debut

After making waves with its electric debut earlier this year, HYROX, the global fitness racing phenomenon, is charging back to Mumbai on September 7, 2025, at the NESCO, Goregaon. Registrations are now open for the second race of the much-anticipated HYROX India 2025–26 season.

The May 2025 debut was beyond expectations, drawing over 1,650 competitors and over thousand spectators from over 55 countries into a day of relentless energy, community spirit, and elite performance. The upcoming edition promises to be even bigger as HYROX’s signature format of 8 x 1 km runs paired with functional workouts pushes participants to their physical and mental edge.

This year’s race will feature familiar formats: Individual (Open & Pro), Doubles, and Relay Teams, welcoming everyone from first-time challengers to seasoned pros, aged 16 to 70+.

“In May, Mumbaikars made HYROX their sport; what we witnessed was nothing short of transformational. It wasn’t just about competition, it was about community spirit, and a shared hunger to redefine fitness. As we return to Mumbai for the second race of the 2025-2026 season, we’re not just raising the bar but building on a foundation of belief that India is now more than ready to take its place on the global HYROX map,” said Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India.

HYROX Mumbai continues its strong association with PUMA, the official apparel and footwear partner worldwide. The debut event saw PUMA India athletes such as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sahal Abdul Samad, Srihari Nataraj, and Tejas Shirse take on the HYROX challenge, highlighting how this new format appeals to athletes across football, swimming, athletics, and more.

“HYROX Mumbai was the start of the world's fastest growing fitness sport in India,” said Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India, adding, “It was a celebration of the Mumbai spirit and their passion for fitness. PUMA will be amping up the next chapter of HYROX Mumbai and we are extremely excited to bring new experiences for participating athletes this time. As the leading sports brand in the country, PUMA will also be equipping athletes of all levels with high-performance footwear and apparel designed exclusively for HYROX, helping them chase their new personal best.”

As a part of the HYROX India 2025–26 season, the Mumbai race will also serve as a qualifier for the HYROX World Championships, offering top performers a shot at global glory on the hybrid fitness stage.

To register for HYROX Mumbai or learn more, visit: www.hyrox.co.in