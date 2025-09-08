HYROX Mumbai delivers record-breaking fitness spectacle

The NESCO Center in Mumbai turned into the ultimate arena of endurance, strength, and community spirit today as HYROX, the world series of fitness racing, staged its third India edition. With over 3,350 participants across Singles, Doubles, Relay, and Pro categories, the event cemented itself as the largest fitness race ever hosted in the country.

The day-long spectacle featured the iconic HYROX race format: 8 x 1 km runs interspersed with 8 functional fitness workouts including SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmers Carry, Sandbag Lunges and Wall Balls, pushing athletes of all levels to their limits.

The spirit of HYROX Mumbai shone brightest in the sheer diversity of its participants. From 16-year-old Shivanjali Mitkari from Pune, the youngest on the start line, to 70-year-old Mohan Moyara from Surat, Gujarat, the oldest racer of the day, the event proved that fitness knows no age. Adding star power to the line-up, popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali joined the Doubles category, racing shoulder-to-shoulder with everyday athletes.

Prashant Arkal, a 40-year-old IT professional living with polio, took part in the Adaptives category, in a wheelchair, embodying the very spirit of HYROX. His participation reflects the sport’s vision of inclusivity and its commitment to building a community where every athlete finds a sense of belonging.

“No matter your age, your ability, you should always try something new which challenge you and pushes your limits to the end, that makes HYROX special. At the registration counter everybody was so amazed, everybody was cheering. So that's very inspiring for me, especially if somebody is motivated because of me. Maybe that's what makes HYROX a phenomenon, the energy is very high here,” Prashant shared.

This powerful mix of generations, backgrounds, and passions transformed the NESCO Center into more than just a race venue, it was a living, breathing community of fitness. HYROX Mumbai was not only about times and podiums, but about teammates and families cheering across age groups while an entire city celebrated the shared joy of movement.

Leanne M. and Danielle C., participants from the UK, also flew down for the second time for HYROX Mumbai and set the turf on fire, clocking 1:02.23 in the Pro Women’s Doubles. "This is our second Mumbai race and it went just as smoothly as it was last time. The course was really nice and the staff are doing a great job. The fact that you lay out the stations all in order makes the course very smooth. I love how people that don't even know you around the course are cheering for you. Everyone's so happy to be here and having a great time. The energy in here is brilliant, you've got a great crowd here in Mumbai,” they commented.

The energy extended off-track, with PUMA India curating unique fan and athlete experiences in the Partner’s Zone, including Braiding & Tattoo stations and Customisation booths. The PUMA x HYROX AH25 collection & brand new shoes was once again a major draw for athletes and fans alike.

Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director of PUMA India, said, “HYROX has quickly grown into more than just a fitness race. It’s fast becoming a culture. The energy, camaraderie, and the drive we’ve seen from participants in the last two editions reflect how India’s athletes and fitness lovers have made HYROX truly their own. We’ve seen that Mumbai as a city thrives on passion and movement, and witnessing this community come together again for the third edition is incredibly exciting. As a leading sports brand in the country, driving this culture firsthand as global partners of HYROX, PUMA is proud to be part of a movement that’s redefining sport and fitness in India.”

With momentum surging, HYROX will head to the garden city in April 2026, hosting India’s first two-day HYROX festival.