HYROX India unveils 2025-26 schedule with races in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore

HYROX, the global fitness race phenomenon, has officially announced its India race calendar for the 2025–26 season (July 2025 to June 2026), marking a major milestone in the sport’s journey in the country. After a successful debut in Mumbai earlier this year, HYROX India will return with three flagship races across major metros:

Delhi – 19 July 2025

Mumbai – 7 September 2025

Bangalore – 11 April 2026

This marks HYROX’s first full-season rollout in India, laying the foundation for long-term growth and deeper regional engagement.

“This is India’s HYROX season,” said Deepak Raj, Head of HYROX India. “We’re thrilled to go national with a multi-city calendar that invites fitness enthusiasts across the country to take part. From north to west to south, we’re building a community that’s competitive, inclusive, and ready to race.”

HYROX is a global fitness race with an exciting format that combines functional workouts and endurance running—8 rounds of 1 km run + 1 workout station. Open to all levels of athletes, HYROX is designed to be a sport for EVERYBODY— from elite competitors to everyday gym-goers.

India’s entry into the global HYROX ecosystem comes at a time of growing fitness awareness and a strong demand for community-based competitive formats. With events now scheduled in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore, HYROX is positioning itself as a truly national fitness sport, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds and regions.

The upcoming season will also give Indian athletes a chance to earn rankings that could lead to qualification for the HYROX World Championships in 2026, adding a global dimension to their local journey.

“India is one of the most exciting emerging markets for HYROX,” said Moritz Fürste, co-founder of HYROX and two-time Olympic gold medallist. “The energy, scale, and potential of the Indian fitness community is immense and the momentum we’re seeing is only growing.”

With an expanding calendar, strong community engagement, and growing visibility, HYROX India is poised to become a defining new platform in the country’s fitness and sporting culture.