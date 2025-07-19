“HYROX Delhi experience tested us in unexpected ways": Indian cricketer Riyan Parag

If HYROX Mumbai set the benchmark, HYROX Delhi took it several notches higher. The iconic Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) came alive this morning as 2,600 participants converged to push their mental and physical boundaries at HYROX Delhi, India’s second edition of the world’s fastest-growing fitness race.

The electric atmosphere amped up as top cricketers & PUMA India ambassadors Riyan Parag, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Anuj Rawat teamed up for the relay—pushing their limits in a format that was as intense as it was exhilarating.

“Being part of the HYROX event in Delhi was a whole new kind of adrenaline rush. As cricketers, we are used to pushing our limits in training and on the field, but this experience tested us in unexpected ways. Teaming up with Harshal, Ravi, and Anuj for the relay was an absolute blast — full of camaraderie, friendly competition, and a lot of learning. Events like these, where sport meets community and culture, are so important in today’s fitness space. I am really glad I got to be part of it,” said PUMA athlete and cricketer Riyan Parag.

Part of the global HYROX season, the Delhi race witnessed a whopping 62% increase in participants compared to the inaugural edition in Mumbai, underlining the virality of the format. Racers from across India and 39 countries took to the custom-built arena to complete the standard HYROX format: 8 x 1km runs interspersed with 8 functional workouts such as SkiErg, Sled Push, Sled Pull, Burpee Broad Jumps, Rowing, Farmer’s Carry, Sandbag Lunges and Wall Balls.

PUMA athlete and Cricketer Ravi Bishnoi said, “Being part of the PUMA all-star team at HYROX Delhi was a unique experience, tough, intense, and incredibly satisfying. It gave me a new perspective on endurance and body control, which directly connects with how I train for cricket. Love the PUMA x HYROX gear that was launched recently, it is definitely made for high-intensity athletes. I am happy to have been part of an event that celebrates the strength and commitment of athletes in an inspiring way,” added PUMA athlete and cricketer Ravi Bishnoi.

the Delhi race witnessed a whopping 62% increase in participants compared to the inaugural edition in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Hyrox India)

With participants from every corner of India and beyond, from 16-year-old Shrey Dabral of Dehradun to 66-year-old Ramakrishnan Sankaran from Delhi, HYROX Delhi was a living, breathing showcase of how fitness is evolving into a deeply personal, yet powerfully communal pursuit.

Sharing his experience, PUMA athlete and Cricketer Harshal Patel said, “I really enjoyed the HYROX Delhi event and how it brought together fitness, competition, and camaraderie in one space. As someone who is constantly working on conditioning and recovery as part of my cricket journey, this was a great test. It is great to be part of PUMA because they understand what an athlete across levels needs to give their best performance.”

Spectators witnessed everything from first-time racers discovering their limits to seasoned fitness enthusiasts chasing personal bests. The participants powered through wall balls, gritted their way through sandbag lunges, and crossed the finish line with emotion written across every face.

“For me, HYROX Delhi was not just a fitness challenge, it was a mindset reset. Competing in that environment, surrounded by passionate athletes, really reminded me of the joy of pushing your own boundaries. Whether it was intense runs or strength workouts, the four of us had a great time. It is great to see brands like PUMA championing such events and redefining how we look at fitness in sport,” PUMA athlete and Cricketer Anuj Rawat concluded.

The event is part of the ongoing 2025–26 global season, with finisher times contributing to international rankings and 2026 HYROX World Championship qualification.

HYROX is brought to India by HYROX India, a partnership between HYROX World and Yoska.