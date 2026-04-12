HYROX Bengaluru sets participation record with 8,200 athletes

India's fitness racing calendar reached a new high this weekend as HYROX Bengaluru concluded at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, drawing over 8,200 participants and more than 12,000 spectators across two days.

The event, held on April 11 and 12, was the first two-day HYROX edition in India and sold out entirely including spectator passes for Day 1.

The numbers mark a significant escalation for HYROX India in a short span. When the format made its Indian debut in Mumbai in May 2025, it drew 1,650 participants.

A Delhi edition in July 2025 brought 2,300, followed by 3,350 in Mumbai that September. Bengaluru's 8,200 represents a near five-fold jump from that original figure in under a year.

HYROX follows a globally standardised format in which participants complete eight kilometres of running broken into one-kilometre intervals, with each run followed by a functional workout station.

The stations sled pushes and pulls, rowing, burpee broad jumps, farmer's carries, sandbag lunges, and wall balls are designed to test strength and stamina in equal measure.

The format is intentionally accessible, allowing recreational athletes to compete alongside those at the elite end of the field.

Among the standout performances, UK athletes Jessica Brady and Katty Weymoth took the Women's Pro Doubles category in one hour and four minutes. "The atmosphere here was incredible," Brady said. "Even though people didn't know us personally, there was constant support from the crowd.

That kind of energy really pushes you through every station."

The Bengaluru edition also featured an Adaptive category, offering competitive space for athletes with disabilities.

Rishi Vakharia, who has had a hearing disability since birth, completed the course in 2 hours and 17 minutes. "I wanted to demonstrate that physical performance and determination are not limited by impairment," he said.

"I also hope my participation encourages others with disabilities to explore fitness confidently."

Karnataka-based sprinter Nithya Shree A, a 25-time state representative and international medallist in the 400m and 4x400m relay, was among the notable athletic names on the startlist.

She described the event as "truly world class," and added that the format presents a distinct challenge even for track athletes. "It's not just about speed or strength, but how you combine everything under fatigue," she said.

At the other end of the age spectrum, 67-year-old Glen Desilva from Goa competed in the Men's Open 65–69 age category and clocked a personal best of 2 hours and 34 minutes in what was his third HYROX race.

"I used to run for Maharashtra in my younger days and that has kept me going," Desilva said.

PV Sindhu, PUMA ambassador and two-time Olympic medallist, also took part, competing in the Mixed Relay category a signal of the event's growing appeal beyond the core fitness racing community.

The open layout of HYROX races, where spectators have close viewing access to each workout station, contributed to the atmosphere at BIEC.

With a largely local crowd of friends and family making up the 12,000 in attendance, the event carried the feel of a community occasion as much as a competitive one.

HYROX India is brought to the country through a partnership between HYROX World and Yoska. Ultrahuman serves as title partner, with PUMA as global apparel and footwear partner.

The next edition is scheduled for Delhi in July, where the event will expand to a three-day format.