The sole of sports: Discover Decathlon’s top shoes for every terrain

Every sport has its own arena—and every arena demands the right sole. From a morning walk to a weekend hike, a friendly football match, or a mountain trail, the right footwear transforms the experience.

Think of your shoes as teammates: choose wrong, and you stumble; choose right, and you are already halfway to victory. Because no two sports are the same, your shoes shouldn’t be either.

Each shoe is the hero of its own sport, built with the technicity to match performance and the ease to make play a natural part of everyday life. From city tracks and quiet parks to football turfs and mountain trails, the terrain defines the game, and the shoe defines how you move through it. Together, these shoes create a universe that forms the ‘Sole of Sports’—a unique sole for every sport.

Here are six pairs of shoes for every sport and terrain:

Built for daily miles

Jogflow 190.1 Men Running Shoes – Cushioned, Lightweight, Flexible–Blue, 20km/wk





Perfect for those who want to make running a daily ritual, this pair is designed with lightweight material and enhanced cushioning to absorb impact. Whether you’re training for your first 5K or simply squeezing in a morning jog, these shoes strike the right balance between comfort and speed.



Effortless strides, every day

PW 100 walking shoes





Crafted for everyday use, these shoes are soft, flexible, and perfect for the value-conscious buyer. The design supports natural foot movement, making them ideal for long daily walks or quick evening strolls. Proof that even the most affordable shoe can deliver advanced comfort and style.

Ready, steady, trek!

Men's Leather High Trekking Shoes Mt100





Built for India’s unpredictable weather and rugged trails, these shoes combine ankle support, waterproof protection, and a durable sole. Whether it’s a quick weekend trek or a day-long adventure, this trekking essential keeps your feet dry and your steps steady.

Your game, your ground, your shoes

The Agility 100 for turf





Designed for budding footballers, this entry-level boot offers abrasion resistance, firm-ground studs, and durability. It’s an accessible choice that allows young players and grassroots enthusiasts to play confidently without worrying about wear and tear.

Conquer every altitude

Men Water Resistant Mid Ankle Hiking Shoes Beige - NH150





For serious mountain enthusiasts, these high-traction shoes are engineered for extreme terrains. Built to perform in demanding conditions, they reflect Decathlon’s technical expertise and give adventurers the confidence to push boundaries and scale new heights.

Mastering groundwork

Men's hiking shoes-NH50 LOW





Ideal for those venturing on short hiking trails, these shoes deliver grip, durability, and comfort. Whether you are exploring city outskirts or beginning your trail-running journey, this shoe ensures stability and support on uneven ground

Shoes today are about performance that adapt to everyday life — delivering comfort, durability, and style whether you’re training, commuting, or simply on the move. Decathlon’s wide range ensures everyone finds the right fit. Available both in stores and online, shoes for every sport is available on https://www.decathlon.in/