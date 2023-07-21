2023 Fencing World Championship: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

The 2023 Fencing World Championship is scheduled to take place from 22 July 2023 to 30 July 2023. The World Championship returns to Italy after 12 long years as Milan gears up to host the event.

Over 1200 fencers from about 160 countries are expected to participate in this year’s edition. The Fencing World Championship is an important stairway to seek qualification for Paris Olympics 2024.

Indian Squad

Men Sabre Individual and Team: Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Abhay Krishna Shinde, Karan Singh, and Vishal Thapar.

Men Epee Individual and Team: Sunil Kumar, Shankar Pandey, Sherjin Rajendran Shanthimol and Udaivir Singh.

Men Foil Individual and Team: Arjun, Dev, Bibish Kathiresan and Akash Kumar.

Women Sabre Individual and Team: Bhavani Devi Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararaman, Josna Christy Jose, Jagmeet Kaur and Rishika Khajuria.

Women Epee Individual and Team: Ena Arora, Jyotika Dutta, Yashkreet Kaur Hayer, and Taniksha Khatri.

Women Foil Individual and Team: Maria Akshita Ciril Rajdev, Jenisha Naser Raj Viji, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj and Kanagalakshmi Vinayakam Paranjothi.

India’s best shot at glory

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Bhavani Devi (in women’s sabre discipline) is India’s best hope to clinch a medal at the 2023 Fencing World Championship.

The world-ranked number 28 became the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the Asian Fencing Championship where she secured bronze earlier this year in Wuxi, China. She defeated reigning World Champion Misaki Emura in the same competition.

Devi is additionally a two-time Commonwealth Fencing Championship gold medallist.

Event timings (as per Indian Standard Time)

The event timings are as follows:

22 July

• 12:00 PM - Men's sabre, women's épée qualifying.

23 July

• 12:00 PM – Men's épée, women's foil qualifying.

24 July

• 12:00 PM – Men's foil, women's sabre qualifying.

25 July

• 12:00 PM – Women's épée, men's sabre round of 64, a round of 32, quarter-finals.

• 07:30 PM – Opening ceremony, women's épée, men's sabre semi-finals and final.

26 July

• 12:00 PM – Women's foil, men's épée round of 64, round of 32, quarter-finals.

• 09:10 PM – Women's foil, men's épée semi-finals and final.

27 July

• 12:00 PM – Men's team sabre qualifying, 9th-32nd place matches.

• 12:00 PM – Women's team épée qualifying, 9th-32nd place matches.

• 01:30 PM – Women's sabre, men's foil round of 64, round of 32, quarter-finals.

• 08:50 PM – Women's sabre, men's foil semi-finals, and final.

28 July

• 12:00 PM – Men's team épée qualifying, 9th-32nd place matches.

• 01:00 PM – Women's team foil qualifying, 9th-32nd place matches.

• 01:30 PM – Women's team épée, men's team sabre quarter-finals, 5th-8th place matches, semi-finals.

• 04:30 PM – Women's team épée, men's team sabre bronze- and gold-medal finals.

29 July

• 12:00 PM – Women's team sabre qualifying, 9th-32nd place matches.

• 12:00 PM – Men's team foil qualifying, 9th-32nd place matches.

• 01:30 PM – Women's team foil, men's team épée quarter-finals, 5th-8th place matches, semi-finals.

• 04:30 PM – Women's team foil, men's team épée bronze- and gold-medal finals.

30 July

• 02: 00 PM – Women's team sabre, men's team foil quarter-finals, 5th-8th place matches, semi-finals.

• 04:40 PM – Women's team sabre, men's team foil bronze- and gold-medal finals, closing ceremony.

Where To Watch?

Fans can catch the live stream of the Fencing World Championship on the FIE YouTube channel and the FIE website.