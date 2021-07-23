US Fencer Alen Hadzic cannot move into Olympic village after alleged sexual misconduct

American Fencer, Alen Hadzic, facing an investigation over sexual misconduct, has lost his appeal to move into the Tokyo Olympics village, hours before the opening ceremony, reports USA Today.

The 29-year-old was suspended by the US Center for SafeSport in June, after being accused of sexual misconduct between 2013-2015 by three women. However, an arbitrator overturned the suspension, allowing Hadzic to participate in the Olympics in the men's epee competition. USA Fencing has taken the necessary steps and has set up Hadzic in a hotel that is 30 minutes away from the village as part of a safety plan to keep him away from his teammates. He has also claimed that they made him travel separately from the team, hence completely isolating him and ruining his maiden Olympic experience.

The measures were taken after complaints received by Hadzic's teammates, fearing for their safety. Fellow fencer Katherine Holmes was one of the few in the forefront and is reported to have collected electronic signatures from other teammates to ban Hadzic from competing in the Olympics.



Hadzic's attorney, Michael Palma, on the other hand, addressed the situation by saying, "Fundamentally, (USA Fencing) wants to hide Mr Hadzic and keep him from participating in the Olympic experience that he has rightfully earned.USA Fencing states that they are required to segregate Mr Hadzic from the Olympic experience in order to 'increase parties' physical and emotional safety throughout an investigation, support a fair and neutral process, and aid in the prevention of retaliatory behaviours from all parties," reports USA Today.



Hadzic has vehemently denied these allegations and also addressed them in an interview to USA Today by saying, "Frankly, they're untruths. They're just frankly not true."









