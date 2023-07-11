Top 5 Indian fencers to watch out for at Asian Games 2022

Fencing is a sport that has seen a sudden rise in India's profile on the world stage in recent years. Bhavani Devi emerged as the trailblazer in a traditionally European-dominated sport a few years ago, but something else has also happened since her breakthrough at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

A new bunch of talented fencers have started ascending the world rankings, such that now there are at least three Indians in or near the top 100 across all the fencing disciplines. The likes of Karan Singh (world rank 67) have ensured there is continuing interest in this sport.

Add Bhavani Devi's recent medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, and it looks like Indian fencing is on the cusp of something special.

A 24-member shortlist for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8 this year, has been forwarded by the Fencing Association of India. Here we take a look at the most promising names who could deliver on the big stage:

1. Karan Singh Gurjar

Discipline : Sabre

International Ranking : 67

Training From : Christian Bauer Academy, Orleans, France

International Achievements

Senior Commonwealth Championships 2022 held in London, UK: Gold Individual, Bronze Team

South Asian Games 2019: Gold Individual

Junior Asian Championship: Gold

Junior Commonwealth Championship: Gold

National Achievements

Senior National Championship 2022: Gold Individual

32nd National Games 2022 held in Gujarat: Silver Individual

4 Times National Champion

Karan Singh Gurjar will represent india in Individual Sabre and Team Sabre at Asian Games 2022.

2. Sunil Kumar

Discipline : Epee

National Rank : 2

International Rank : 116

Training From : Army Sports Institute, Pune

International Achievements

South Asian Games 2019, Kathmandu: Gold Individual, Gold Team

Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2018, Australia: 4th Rank Individual, 10th Rank Team

Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, London: Gold Team

National Achievements

Senior National Fencing Championship 2023: Silver Individual

Khelo India league and Ranking Tournament, Delhi: 5th Rank Individual

National Games 2022 , Gujarat: Gold Team

Sunil Kumar will represent india in Individual Epee and Team Epee at Asian Games 2022.

3. Jyotika Dutta

Discipline : Epee

International Rank : 237

Training From : NIS Patiala

International Achievements

Senior Commonwealth Championships 2018: 5th Rank Individual

Asian Games 2018: 6th Rank Team, 7th Rank Individual

National Achievements

Khelo India Inter University 2022: Gold Individual

Senior National Fencing Championship 2022: Bronze Individual

2nd Khelo India Women's league 2023: Bronze Individual

Jyotika Dutta will represent india in Team Epee at Asian Games 2022.

4. Vishal Thapar

Discipline : Sabre

International Rank : 158

Training From : NCOE Patiala

International Achievements

Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2018: 5th Rank Individual, Gold Team

Senior Asian Fencing Championship 2022: 32nd Rank Individual

Senior World Fencing Championship: 89th Rank Individual

National Achievements

National Games 2022: Bronze Individual

Senior National Fencing Championship 2022: Bronze Individual, Bronze Team

Senior National Fencing Championship 2023: Bronze Individual

Vishal Thapar will represent india in Individual Sabre and Team Sabre at Asian Games 2022.

5. Abhay Shinde

Discipline : Sabre

National Rank : 2

International Rank : 161

Training From : SAI NCOE, Aurangabad

International Achievements

Junior Asian Championship: 5th Rank Individual

Junior World Championship: 24 Rank Individual

Senior Asian championship: 43rd Rank individual

National Achievements

National Games 2022: 5th Rank Individual, Bronze Team

Senior National Fencing Championship 2023: Silver Individual, Bronze Team

Senior National Fencing Championship 2022: Silver Individual

Abhay Shinde will represent india in Individual Sabre and Team Sabre at Asian Games 2022.

