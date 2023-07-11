Fencing
Top 5 Indian fencers to watch out for at Asian Games 2022
Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to win a medal at the Asian Championships recently, so expections will be high from the Indian fencing contingent at Asian Games 2022.
Fencing is a sport that has seen a sudden rise in India's profile on the world stage in recent years. Bhavani Devi emerged as the trailblazer in a traditionally European-dominated sport a few years ago, but something else has also happened since her breakthrough at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.
Add Bhavani Devi's recent medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, and it looks like Indian fencing is on the cusp of something special.
A 24-member shortlist for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held between September 23 and October 8 this year, has been forwarded by the Fencing Association of India. Here we take a look at the most promising names who could deliver on the big stage:
1. Karan Singh Gurjar
Discipline : Sabre
International Ranking : 67
Training From : Christian Bauer Academy, Orleans, France
International Achievements
- Senior Commonwealth Championships 2022 held in London, UK: Gold Individual, Bronze Team
- South Asian Games 2019: Gold Individual
- Junior Asian Championship: Gold
- Junior Commonwealth Championship: Gold
National Achievements
- Senior National Championship 2022: Gold Individual
- 32nd National Games 2022 held in Gujarat: Silver Individual
- 4 Times National Champion
Karan Singh Gurjar will represent india in Individual Sabre and Team Sabre at Asian Games 2022.
2. Sunil Kumar
Discipline : Epee
National Rank : 2
International Rank : 116
Training From : Army Sports Institute, Pune
International Achievements
- South Asian Games 2019, Kathmandu: Gold Individual, Gold Team
- Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2018, Australia: 4th Rank Individual, 10th Rank Team
- Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, London: Gold Team
National Achievements
- Senior National Fencing Championship 2023: Silver Individual
- Khelo India league and Ranking Tournament, Delhi: 5th Rank Individual
- National Games 2022 , Gujarat: Gold Team
Sunil Kumar will represent india in Individual Epee and Team Epee at Asian Games 2022.
3. Jyotika Dutta
Discipline : Epee
International Rank : 237
Training From : NIS Patiala
International Achievements
- Senior Commonwealth Championships 2018: 5th Rank Individual
- Asian Games 2018: 6th Rank Team, 7th Rank Individual
National Achievements
- Khelo India Inter University 2022: Gold Individual
- Senior National Fencing Championship 2022: Bronze Individual
- 2nd Khelo India Women's league 2023: Bronze Individual
Jyotika Dutta will represent india in Team Epee at Asian Games 2022.
4. Vishal Thapar
Discipline : Sabre
International Rank : 158
Training From : NCOE Patiala
International Achievements
- Senior Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2018: 5th Rank Individual, Gold Team
- Senior Asian Fencing Championship 2022: 32nd Rank Individual
- Senior World Fencing Championship: 89th Rank Individual
National Achievements
- National Games 2022: Bronze Individual
- Senior National Fencing Championship 2022: Bronze Individual, Bronze Team
- Senior National Fencing Championship 2023: Bronze Individual
Vishal Thapar will represent india in Individual Sabre and Team Sabre at Asian Games 2022.
5. Abhay Shinde
Discipline : Sabre
National Rank : 2
International Rank : 161
Training From : SAI NCOE, Aurangabad
International Achievements
- Junior Asian Championship: 5th Rank Individual
- Junior World Championship: 24 Rank Individual
- Senior Asian championship: 43rd Rank individual
National Achievements
- National Games 2022: 5th Rank Individual, Bronze Team
- Senior National Fencing Championship 2023: Silver Individual, Bronze Team
- Senior National Fencing Championship 2022: Silver Individual
Abhay Shinde will represent india in Individual Sabre and Team Sabre at Asian Games 2022.
