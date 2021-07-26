Bhavani Devi, India's first-ever fencer at the Games, made easy work of her opponent and won her opening match quite comfortably at the Tokyo Olympics. She defeated the 19-year-old Nadia Ben Azizi from Tunisia with a scoreline of 15-3.

BHAVANI DEVI IS THROUGH TO THE ROUND OF 32 #BhavaniDevi catches her opponent off guard to take the win 1️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣. She meets Manon Brunet of France next. #Fencing pic.twitter.com/AJwDbFJRTg

Bhavani Devi made a confident and aggressive start by leading 8-0 in the first minute and it didn't look like this was her first-ever fencing match at the Olympic Games. The Tunisian fencer had no answer for Bhavani's skill and intent as she managed to score only three points.



Bhavani Devi would be facing World Rank No.3, Manon Brunet, in her next match at the round of 32 stages.