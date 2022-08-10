'Fencing was not part of CWG 2022'- Kiren Rijiju says after congratulating Bhavani Devi

While the Indian contingent were flying high in Birmingham, a certain Bhavani Devi was busy storming into the finals of the Commonwealth Fencing Champioship 2022 in London. And no, just like shooting and archery, fencing was also not a part of the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fencing was not included in the just ended #CommonwealthGames2022



But parallelly,@IamBhavaniDevi won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2022, which was held at London. This is her 2nd Gold Medal, last time in 2018.



Congrats Bhavani #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rBzxxJEmCY — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 10, 2022

Former Sports minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted his congratulations to the fencer on her gold medal win at the Championship. Moreover, he started his message by mentioning the absence of the sport at the CWG 2022.



Once upon a time, fencing used to a regular feature at the Commonwealth Games, but it hasn't been so since 1970. Due to this, the Commonwealth Fencing Championships are held every four years, simultaneously with the CWG.