Fencing

Indian men's epee team bags gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championships; women win bronze in sabre

The Indian men's epee team of Chingakham Singh, Sunil Kumar, Udaivir Singh and Sathasivan Nirmala bagged the gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-08-12T11:13:13+05:30

The Indian men's epee team of Chingakham Singh, Sunil Kumar, Udaivir Singh and Sathasivan Nirmala bagged the gold medal at the Commonwealth Fencing Championships in London, on Thursday.

The Indians defeated the team from Scotland comprising of Jamie Firth, Claum Johnson, Alexander Papadoupoulous, and Jonathan Wollard 45-44 in a closely fought final. The team from England and Wales shared the bronze medal in the event.

On the other hand, the Indian team of Bhavani Devi, Jagmeet Kour, Jose Josna Cristy and Kushi Vabika bagged the bronze medal in women's sabre team event.

India now has a total of 4 medals against their name in the Commonwealth Fencing Championships. Earlier, the 2020 Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi had bagged the gold men's in women's individual sabre, before Gisho Nidhi KP took the bronze in men's individual sabre.


Fencing Indian Fencing 
