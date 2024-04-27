Fencing
Karan Singh falls short in quest for Paris 2024 Olympic berth
Karan Singh's quest for a Paris 2024 Olympic berth ends in defeat against Chenpeng at the Asia-Oceania zonal qualifier.
Karan Singh's dream of clinching a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics was dashed as he succumbed to a 2-15 defeat against China's Chenpeng in the men's sabre final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024, on Saturday.
The loss marks a bitter end to Singh's journey at the qualifiers, leaving him without a ticket to the prestigious event.
Singh's journey to the final was not without its own share of drama. He secured a remarkable upset victory over second-seeded Musa Aymuratov of Uzbekistan with a score of 15-14, displaying his prowess and determination on the fencing strip. However, his momentum was halted in the final against Chenpeng, who proved to be a formidable opponent.
Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Indian Olympian Bhavani Devi, who is set to compete in the qualifiers on Sunday. Devi, who made history as the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics after earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, carries the hopes of the nation as she aims to secure her place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.