Karan Singh falls short in quest for Paris 2024 Olympic berth

Karan Singh's dream of clinching a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics was dashed as he succumbed to a 2-15 defeat against China's Chenpeng in the men's sabre final at the Asia-Oceania zonal Olympic qualifier 2024, on Saturday.

The loss marks a bitter end to Singh's journey at the qualifiers, leaving him without a ticket to the prestigious event.

End of fairytale for Karan 🤺💔



The 🇮🇳 fencer lost 2-15 to 🇨🇳 Chenpeng Shen in the Olympic Qualifier finals.



A very good tournament but missed the very close quota for Paris Olympics, all hopes on bhavani Devi tomorrow

Singh's journey to the final was not without its own share of drama. He secured a remarkable upset victory over second-seeded Musa Aymuratov of Uzbekistan with a score of 15-14, displaying his prowess and determination on the fencing strip. However, his momentum was halted in the final against Chenpeng, who proved to be a formidable opponent.



Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Indian Olympian Bhavani Devi, who is set to compete in the qualifiers on Sunday. Devi, who made history as the first Indian fencer to participate in the Olympics after earning a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, carries the hopes of the nation as she aims to secure her place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.