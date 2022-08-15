Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Taniksha Khatri, Jubraj Singh win silver in Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championships
While Taniksha Khatri and Jubraj Singh bagged silver medal, Prince clinched bronze in the Commonwealth Fencing Championships.
Young Indian fencers Taniksha Khatri and Jubraj Singh Oinam clinched silver medals, on Sunday, at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships.
While Khatri bagged the silver medal in women's individual Epee, Jubraj finished second best in men's individual sabre.
Khatri won the silver in women's individual epee after losing to England's Julia Caron in the final. The bronze medal went to England's Imogen Bulman and Scotland's Rachael Lever.
On the other hand, Jubraj Singh Oinam lost to England's Max Cromie to win silver in men's individual sabre. The other Indian in action in the event, Prince, finished with a bronze alongside another Englishman Ian Ho.
