Taniksha Khatri, Jubraj Singh win silver in Junior Commonwealth Fencing Championships

Young Indian fencers Taniksha Khatri and Jubraj Singh Oinam clinched silver medals, on Sunday, at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Fencing Championships.

While Khatri bagged the silver medal in women's individual Epee, Jubraj finished second best in men's individual sabre.

Heartiest congratulations 💐to Taniksha Khatri on winning the silver medal 🥈in junior, Commonwealth Fencing Championship at London.

More power to you 🤺 🇮🇳@rajeevmehtaioa @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @iosindiaoff @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/gzpV8doQ7p — Fencing Association of India (@fencingindiafai) August 15, 2022





Khatri won the silver in women's individual epee after losing to England's Julia Caron in the final. The bronze medal went to England's Imogen Bulman and Scotland's Rachael Lever.

On the other hand, Jubraj Singh Oinam lost to England's Max Cromie to win silver in men's individual sabre. The other Indian in action in the event, Prince, finished with a bronze alongside another Englishman Ian Ho.

Congratulations to Prince Sharma for clinching bronze medal🥉 in the junior Commonwealth fencing 🤺championships at London.

Wishing you more achievements 🤺🇮🇳@rajeevmehtaioa @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur @iosindiaoff pic.twitter.com/HyJGphn8Uh — Fencing Association of India (@fencingindiafai) August 15, 2022



