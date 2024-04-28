Indian Fencers miss Olympic Quotas at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers

Indian fencers displayed determination and skill at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers but fell short of securing quotas for the Paris Olympics at Fujairah, on Sunday.

In the women's events, Taniksha made it to the final of the Epee category, facing off against Singapore's Kiria Tikanah in a closely contested match that ended 13-15 in Tikanah's favor. Taniksha also picked up a red card towards the end of the game.

End of fairytale for Karan 🤺💔



The 🇮🇳 fencer lost 2-15 to 🇨🇳 Chenpeng Shen in the Olympic Qualifier finals.



A very good tournament but missed the very close quota for Paris Olympics, all hopes on bhavani Devi tomorrow

Meanwhile, Bhavani Devi's journey in the women's Sabre category ended in the semifinals. On the men's side, Karan reached the final but suffered a defeat against Chinese player Chenpeng Shen with a score of 2-15 yesterday.



Despite their valiant efforts, none of the Indian fencers were able to secure quotas for the Paris Games. Taniksha's impressive performance in the women's Epee final leaves her just one win away from securing a quota spot, offering a glimmer of hope for future qualification opportunities. Bhavani Devi's semifinal exit and Karan's defeat in the final dashed India's hopes of securing quotas in the respective events.