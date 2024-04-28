Fencing
Indian Fencers miss Olympic Quotas at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers
Indian fencers narrowly missed quotas for Paris Olympics despite spirited performances at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers.
Indian fencers displayed determination and skill at the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers but fell short of securing quotas for the Paris Olympics at Fujairah, on Sunday.
In the women's events, Taniksha made it to the final of the Epee category, facing off against Singapore's Kiria Tikanah in a closely contested match that ended 13-15 in Tikanah's favor. Taniksha also picked up a red card towards the end of the game.
Meanwhile, Bhavani Devi's journey in the women's Sabre category ended in the semifinals. On the men's side, Karan reached the final but suffered a defeat against Chinese player Chenpeng Shen with a score of 2-15 yesterday.
Despite their valiant efforts, none of the Indian fencers were able to secure quotas for the Paris Games. Taniksha's impressive performance in the women's Epee final leaves her just one win away from securing a quota spot, offering a glimmer of hope for future qualification opportunities. Bhavani Devi's semifinal exit and Karan's defeat in the final dashed India's hopes of securing quotas in the respective events.